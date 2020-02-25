[Fox Business Hosts Stuart Varney and Maria Bartiromo Torch CNN: It Was not a ‘Propaganda Machine’ When We Labored There]

CNN alums Stuart Varney and Maria Bartiromo sent some severe criticism of their former employer Tuesday.

Speaking on Mornings With Maria, Varney famous that President Donald Trump called CNN “a disgrace to broadcasting” through remarks Tuesday in India.

“I materialize to agree with that, by the way,” Varney explained. “Even though CNN is my alma mater.”

The Varney & Co. host then asked his colleague, “How about you?”

“Stu, you and I worked at CNN when it was a absolutely distinctive CNN,” Bartiromo claimed. “It was Ted Turner’s CNN. It was an entrepreneurial CNN. It was a CNN that was innovating and executing unique items. Very first broadcaster to report the news as it was essentially occurring, appropriate? With the to start with Gulf war.”

“We had been not a propaganda machine,” Varney stated.

“Right,” Bartiromo replied, in settlement.

“But CNN is these days,” Varney concluded.

“Yeah,” Bartiromo reported.

Bartiromo used five decades at CNN, predominantly working for another current Fox Small business colleague — Lou Dobbs in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Varney was at CNN for two a long time via the ’80s and ’90s. Equally — who, in the Trump era, have faced their have accusations of peddling propaganda — have turn into fierce critics of their former employer.

View above, via Fox Business enterprise.