[fox-company-host-confusingly-blames-dow-plunge-on-sanders’-nevada-get]

Fox Business Network host Charles Payne argued all through a Monday early morning segment on Fox Information that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) get in the Nevada Democratic caucuses previous weekend is to blame for a plunge in the stock industry.

The Associated Press noted Monday early morning that world-wide markets have fallen sharply amid a worrisome distribute in coronavirus instances, prompting buyers to run for security. The Dow Jones Industrial Normal, S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq have all taken noteworthy hits as of Monday early morning.

On asking Payne if the distribute in coronavirus circumstances is to blame for the provide-off in abroad markets, Fox News co-host Ed Henry also requested him if this is the 1st time the markets are open considering the fact that Sanders became the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential key.

Payne replied that “the Bernie issue is last but not least rearing its head in the inventory market” before listing off a sequence of shares that have taken a hit.

“Molina Health and fitness — one particular of the greatest health and fitness insurance plan companies in this nation — is down 8 per cent, United Health and fitness is down around six per cent, Anthem is down 5 percent,” Payne claimed. “Hospital stocks are acquiring strike.”

When requested by co-host Sandra Smith whether he directly attributes that to Sanders, Payne replied “absolutely” before throwing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) beneath the bus as very well.

“There’s absolutely no doubt,” Payne mentioned. “These shares bought hammered when Elizabeth Warren was in the direct. And when she had her greatest stage of foremost in the polls, all of these stocks had been under an extraordinary quantity of pressure as she began to wane and some of these names arrived out with excellent earnings estimates. They rebounded quite nicely.”

Payne included that “this is the to start with time I believe Wall Avenue has taken Bernie Sanders really significantly.”

