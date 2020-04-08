Fox Download 1M + in Demo For 4 hours

Fox News surpassed cable news ratings on Monday, drawing more than 1 million viewers in the 25-54 age group demo for four consecutive hours, starting at the time the Monday press conference began.

Between 5 and 9 p.m. On Monday, Fox News dropped more than a million views on the demo for each show.

The Five at 5 p.m. It was watched by a total of 5,220,000 spectators and 1,103,000 on the demo, while a Special Exhibition with Bret Baier at 6 p.m. was watched by a total of 6,053,000 spectators and 1,310,000 in the demo.

At 7 p.m., the story with Martha MacCallum drew 5,463,000 viewers and 1,309,000 on the demo, and at 8 p.m., Tucker Carlson Tonight drew 4,902,000 viewers and 1,026,000 on the demo.

Hannity at 9 p.m. (4,451,000 viewers, 816,000 in demo) and The Ingraham Angle at 10 p.m. (3,765,000 viewers, 729,000 in the demo) also received high scores.

On CNN, the most popular show on Monday was Cuomo Prime Time at 9 p.m. (2,631,000 viewers, 834,000 in demo), followed by CNN Newsroom at 12 p.m. (2,283,000 viewers, 667,000 in demo) and The Situation Room at 5 p.m. (2,248,000 spectators, 679,000 in the demo).

Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m., however, was a big hit at the 25-54 demo with 733,000 against a total of 2,180,000 spectators.

MSNBC’s top show was The Rachel Maddow at 9 p.m. (3,172,000 spectators, 552,000 in demo), followed by Deadline: White House at 4 p.m. (2,513,000 viewers, 397,000 in demo) and the last word with Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 p.m. (2,345,000 viewers, 426,000 in the demo).

