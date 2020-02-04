Fox First Morning Updates: Officer shot dead in Milwaukee and more

{“mcp”: “LIN”, “width”: “100%”, “height”: “100%”, “video”: “4298544”, “autoplay”: false, “pInstance”: “p10″, ” Plugins “: {” comscore “: {” clientId “:” 6036439 “,” c3 “:” https://www.wiproud.com/ “,” script “:” //w3.cdn.anvato.net/player “/prod/v3/plugins/comscore/comscoreplugin.min.js”,”useDerivedMetadata”:true,”mapping”:{“video”:▶”ns_st_st”:”wlax”,”ns_st_pu”:”Nexstar”, ” c3 “:” wlax “,” ns_st_ge “:” News, Video “},” ad “: {” ns_st_st “:” wlax “,” ns_st_pu “:” Nexstar “,” c3 “:” wlax “,” ns_st_ge ” : “News, Video”}}}, “dfp”: {“adTagUrl”: “https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1×1000&iu=/5678/nx.wlax&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env = vp & output = vmap & unviewed_position_start = 1 & vid = short_onecue & cmsid = 1234 & url = https://www.wiproud.com/feed/&ciu_szs=728×90,300×250&ad_rule=1&cust_params=vid%3D4298544%26b3ttbobv .com / feed /% 26correlator% 3D1580841786.9462% 26d_code% 3Dna003 “}},” nxs “: {” mp4Url “:” https://nxsglobal.storage.googleapis.com/wlax/video/video_studio/20 20/02/04 / morning_news_and_weather_2_4_20_4298544_1200 .mp4 “},” disableMutedAutoplay “: false,” Recommendations “: false,” expectPreroll “: true,” titleVisible “: true}