{“mcp”:”LIN”,”width”:”100%”,”top”:”100%”,”movie”:”4401786″,”autoplay”:phony,”assume_preroll”:real,”pInstance”:”p8″,”plugins”:{“comscore”:”clientId”:”6036439″,”c3″:”https://www.wiproud.com/”,”script”:”//w3.cdn.anvato.net/participant/prod/v3/plugins/comscore/comscoreplugin.min.js”,”useDerivedMetadata”:true,”mapping”:”movie”:”ns_st_st”:”wlax”,”ns_st_pu”:”Nexstar”,”c3″:”wlax”,”ns_st_ge”:”News,Video”,”advert”:”ns_st_st”:”wlax”,”ns_st_pu”:”Nexstar”,”c3″:”wlax”,”ns_st_ge”:”News,Online video”,”dfp”:”adTagUrl”:”https://pubads.g.doubleclick.internet/gampad/advertisements?sz=1×1000&iu=/5678/nx.wlax&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_situation_start off=1&vid=limited_onecue&cmsid=1234&url=https://www.wiproud.com/feed/&ciu_szs=728×90,300×250&advertisement_rule=1&cust_params=vid%3D4401786%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26description_url%3Dhttps://www.wiproud.com/feed/%26correlator%3D1584304736.4319%26d_code%3Dna003″},”nxs”:”mp4Url”:”https://nxsglobal.storage.googleapis.com/wlax/video clip/online video_studio/585/20/03/13/4401786/4401786_438C1905229243B88F70004A48066889_200313_4401786_Early morning_news_and_weather_3_13_20_1200.mp4″,”disableMutedAutoplay”:wrong,”suggestions”:bogus,”expectPreroll”:legitimate,”titleVisible”:correct}
Home LATEST NEWS Fox First Morning Updates: WIAA cancels remaining wintertime tournaments and much more