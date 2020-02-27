[Fox Information Anchor Chris Wallace to Job interview Joe Biden This Sunday Right after South Carolina Most important]

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will sit down to interview former Vice President Joe Biden this Sunday, just one working day just after the South Carolina major.

This job interview will mark the 1st time that Biden will look on Fox Information this election cycle and the initially time he’s appeared on Wallace’s show since 2007.

The former vice president will focus on the results of the South Carolina key — on Saturday — wherever he is predicting a get, as perfectly as “the newest bordering his 2020 presidential campaign,” for each a Fox push launch. The sit-down will just take spot just two times right before Super Tuesday, where by much more than a dozen states will vote in their primaries.

Biden has underperformed in the initial 3 primaries of this political year in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. A acquire in South Carolina could give his marketing campaign the momentum he requirements to mount a arrive back again going into Super Tuesday.

In the course of this presidential race, Wallace has interviewed quite a few other 2020 Democratic candidates, like Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Pete Buttigieg (D-IN), Amy Klobuchar (D-MT), and Tom Steyer.

Fox Information hosted a Democratic town hall with Mayor Pete immediately after the Iowa caucus, and will host a city hall Thursday evening showcasing Klobuchar.