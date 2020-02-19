[Fox Information Interviews InfoWars Individuality ‘Kent Condition Gun Girl’]

InfoWars contributor Kaitlin Bennett appeared on Fox Information Wednesday after being chased off of a university campus.

Right after introducing Bennett as a “gun rights activist,” Fox & Friends To start with host Heather Childers stated she would be educating viewers about “sticking to your guns.”

“A mob swiftly shaped about us and they did not want me there,” Bennett reported of the Ohio College incident.

“They didn’t know that I was coming. When I get on campuses commonly people start out having pictures, they place it on their Snapchat, on their Twitter,” she ongoing. “They leak out my spot in essence, and then that’s when everyone knows I’m on campus. I really don’t announce I’m coming.”

Bennett’s business Liberty Hangout has made statements like, “It doesn’t seem to be doable that six million were killed” in the Holocaust, and encouraging President Donald Trump to “declare himself a monarch & depart the presidency to his son when he retires.”

As Childers referred to Bennett and her co-activist as “gun legal rights activists” after once more, Bennett clarified, “Both of us are really much far more than just gun rights advocates.”

“We’re conservatives, we’re Trump supporters, we’re folks who believe in the president’s message, we’re individuals who stand up for him,” she declared. “And we’re men and women that have been acknowledged by the White Home as persons who help him and aid his campaign and enable him get elected.”

View higher than via Fox Information.