Fox Information is established to host a city corridor with President Donald Trump future Thursday in Scranton, Pennsylvania, moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The town hall, which will air amongst six: 30 and 7: 30 P.M., is reportedly the president’s initially job interview with the two Fox Information personalities since Baier interviewed Trump in June 2018 and MacCallum interviewed him in April 2017.

In a statement, Fox News president Jay Wallace explained, “We are happy to host incumbent President Donald Trump for his to start with city hall of the 2020 election cycle. As Americans continue on deliberating their decision for president, FOX Information Channel is proud to offer a system for candidates across the political spectrum to notify the general public on their stances.”

Last year, Baier and MacCallum moderated a Fox Information city hall for 2020 Democratic presidential applicant Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — a determination which angered President Trump.

“So weird to watch Mad Bernie on @FoxNews. Not remarkably, @BretBaier and the ‘audience’ was so smiley and pleasant,” he complained on Twitter. “Very unusual, and now we have @donnabrazile?”

Throughout the city hall, Sanders regularly criticized the president and termed him a “pathological liar.”