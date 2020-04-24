Fox News Announcer Fox Tucker Carlson Says Coronavirus Lockdown Is ‘Punishing’ Rural America, Calling It ‘Without Mindless and Cruel’

Tucker Carlson said rural America was being punished by locking coronavirus, calling the restrictions in some states “careless and cruel” given the number of infections.

In a monologue on Thursday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News Host argues that COVID-19 poses a “very small” threat to people in rural countries when it highlights the appalling conditions of unemployment throughout the country.

He also said rural America had experienced “unprecedented disasters” and “mass humanitarian tragedies” over the past 30 years at the hands of the opioid crisis.

After noting the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in some parts of rural America, along with unemployment, Carlson said: “So maybe the lesson from all of this is that not all places in America are the same. Not everywhere in New York or New Jersey. The threat to rural America from this virus is very small, so why do we punish people who live outside the city?

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson speaks during the 2018 Politicon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Schwartz / Getty Images

“It seems meaningless and cruel, which means it is very consistent with this political moment.”

He then questioned whether downtown Manhattan would be closed if there was a virus that disproportionately wounded cities in states such as Maine.

“Will the professional class in our city change their lives altogether?” He asked. “Will they notice that happening?”

Speaking about the impact of the opioid crisis on rural America, Fox Host said: “This is a man-made epidemic and is still rampant. The epidemic has killed far more Americans than the Wuhan coronavirus, or will.”

“What happened in rural America, to people who have lived there for the past 30 years, has been an unprecedented disaster. This is a mass human tragedy,” Carlson added. “

“Unfortunately, as far as our leaders are concerned, these are the wrong people. They don’t really count.”

Host Fox News issued an attack on locking action in rural America the same day the Labor Department released the latest unemployment claims figures for the week ending April 18.

Data shows that 4.4 million Americans filed initial jobless claims, taking a total of five weeks to more than 26 million claims. The Department of Labor has linked a colossal surge in unemployment to the effects of COVID-19 and the cessation of associated pandemics in the US.

According to comments made by countries reporting unemployment, layoffs in industries such as retail, construction, food services and health care have triggered a large number of claims.

