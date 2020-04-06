Fox News attempts to report Coronavirus deficiencies

Just over a week ago, a former Fox business owner Pure Life splits the system together with the network, apparently because it’s called a coronavirus melee “without trying to blame others … insulting, and destroying the president.” That statement, which mirrored those of almost every other Fox owner at the time, would have made its cut seem uneven, and last week a member of the Fox Corporation chairman Rupert MurdochThe front office told the Daily Beast that Regan represented “the sacrificial lamb” – an insult to critics who have harmed the network for the wrong reasons people recognize the seriousness of the disease. Regan was eliminated for not meeting this goal, and according to a new report, Fox is now a lawyer, suing for a federal lawsuit and a lawsuit for filing a lawsuit. identifies the week before a coronavirus outbreak in the US

The first consumer complaint was filed by the Washington League for Justice and Good Conduct (WASHLITE) on Thursday, featuring Murdoch, __ Fox News, AT&T, Comcast, and others. the things related to the defendant. Investigating the notoriety, the claim that “the defendant acted in bad faith in disseminating false information and reducing the risk of contracting a new Coronavirus virus,” or COVID-19, which is now recognized as an international epidemic. ” Board member WASHLITE Arthur West Just say the prosecution’s accusation against Fox News of going to the Americans makes it a far cry from the viewers, thus making it even more disturbing. He spoke at the time of San Diego. “We believe that it is slow and associated with prompt and appropriate response to this epidemic.”

Well past the branch stage, Fox has announced all the upcoming anti-terror campaigns. A spokeswoman for the Daily Beast said, “This idea is out of place, even as it spends more money to fight a lawsuit and seeks to prosecute lawyers for seeking ambulance services.” “. He recalls the Murdochs’ escape from two lawsuits related to the motive for Fox’s murder of DNC employee Seth Rich, who was fired in 2018 with the help of the company. Williams & Connolly. In a letter to the Beast, Fox News offered a broad overview Lily Fu Claffee describing the WASHLITE claim as “a breach of the facts, not a violation of the law” and adding, “We will defend the suit and seek appropriate punishment.”

This time, however, may be quite different from the case. On Sunday show on MSNBC, my colleagues Gabriel Sherman A Fox lawyer said “there is a real concern … that their early coronavirus reduction could lead to Fox News reporting violations by viewers who might have. made a mistake and died from this. ” He added that while the Murdochs had “a fair virus” —Rupert Murdoch quietly celebrated his 89th birthday on March 11 – popular celebrities such as Regan and Sean Hannity It is common to tell viewers that it is a hoax … If it is proven that people die as a result, this is a new Fox show that is responsible for their actions. “

A number of public opinion polls suggest that Fox is effective in modifying the coronavirus concept of its monitors. Although QHID-19 fatalities reach more than 10,000 in the United States, and these numbers have exceeded 350,000, 79% of Fox News users who responded to a Pew Research poll this week believe the media “said little or helped to minimize the risk of serious illness. In contrast, only 35% and 54% of MSNBC and CNN viewers, respectively, said the newspaper was over. A mid-March survey conducted by Survey 160 and Gradient Metrics research shows that Americans who like Fox News more likely to ignore the Centers for Disease Control more than home. parties that are not Fox-watching between Republicans and Democrats.

.