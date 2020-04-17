Fox News attracts 6.4 million viewers for Trump’s opening for financial information

Fox News recorded a victory with a monster rating thanks to the President Donald Terb developing its broader plan to open up the economy, gathering a total of 6.4 million viewers and an equally impressive 1.29 million in the coveted 25-54 demographic. Even the second hour of Coronavirus update coverage, which was mostly intended for multimedia questions, reached a total of 5.15 million and 1.09 million in the demo.

This moment in the media helped Fox News’ top scores on Thursday, drawing 2.99 million in total and 575,000 viewers in the whole day and 4.54 million in total and 781,000 in demo during primetime. CNN finished second overall with 467,000 in total and 629.00 during the demo championship. MSNBC, however, came in second among all viewers of the day and first year, surpassing CNN with 1.71 million viewers at 1.61 million and 2.53 million at 2.18 million, respectively.

In the morning battle, Morning Joe regained the overall standings on Thursday after falling under rival Fox & Friends on Wednesday. The return victory of MSNBC reached 1.48 million viewers compared to 1.30 million of its opponent. In the show, however, the shows were set in a heat, with the two shows turning to 232,000 viewers.

The growing Cuomo Prime Time opted for a two-hour CNN Global Town Hall, which posted the best ratings for the network on Friday with 675,000 on the demo and 2.44 million in total. Fox News’ nightly dominance continued with Tucker Carlson Tonight (4.9 million, 850.00), Hannity (4.75 million, 806,000) and The Ingraham Angle (3.94 million; 687,000) winning, placing and to show at the beginning. The network’s lead in informing the White House, The Five, also continued to garner large numbers, bringing the total to 4.79 million and 857,000 in the demo.

