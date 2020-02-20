[Fox News’ Bret Baier: ‘The Major Winner Tonight? Donald Trump’]

Fox News’ Bret Baier reacted to tonight’s major Democratic presidential debate by stating the “biggest winner” was actually President Donald Trump.

“The major winner tonight? Donald Trump,” Baier claimed.

“This moment of observing the Democrats go at every single other was a second where — Mike Bloomberg, for all of the advertisements and all of the money, was form of like the Wizard of Oz when they last but not least go and pull back the curtain and they notice he’s this dude,” he ongoing.

Baier also panned Amy Klobuchar’s efficiency but explained Bloomberg “had a tough, rough go.”

You can check out above, through Fox News.