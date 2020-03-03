[Fox News’ Brit Hume Posts Screenshot Revealing Fascination in ‘Sexy Vixen Vinyl’]

It would look that Fox News’ Brit Hume has unintentionally given the environment some perception into his particular interests.

The Fox Senior Analyst posted a screenshot on Tuesday the place he confirmed off the betting odds for no matter whether Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders can defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Biden now apparent beloved in betting odds as of 5: 30 a.m. Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/cmaIztNLlk — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 3, 2020

The issue is, Hume’s screengrab confirmed that he experienced quite a few other tabs open, a person of which is for, ahem, attractive vixen vinyl.

We will not post the url, but here’s the homepage for the to start with website you land on by googling “sexy vixen vinyl.”

Anyhoo, folks have currently noticed Hume’s alluring pursuits, and they are getting a laugh about it.

in Brit Hume’s protection the first Attractive Vixen Vinyl tape is an acknowledged typical https://t.co/lcQ2Mmynj6 — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) March 3, 2020

ummmm captivating vinyl=shut your tabs dude https://t.co/Y7sl2dpodU — Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) March three, 2020

Lol glimpse at his tabs just before it receives deleted https://t.co/aMTB2Wl5vi — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) March three, 2020

People today retain laughing about the captivating vixen tab but actually my to start with matter was “who financial institutions at SunTrust?” https://t.co/eQf1bLTEaD — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) March three, 2020

(H/T Bobby Lewis)