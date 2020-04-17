Fox News dominates overall, showing scores on a total day

Fox News claimed to have won both the overall score and the coveted 25-54 demographics throughout the day on Wednesday, while its flagship morning program, Fox & Friends, won a landslide victory over MSNBC. Morning Joe in the demo.

In total daytime rankings, Fox News collected a total of 2.74 million and 540,000 in the game, winning the crown yesterday. Opponents MSNBC and CNN disbanded for the second time, with the first surpassing the second, 1.68 million to 1.60 million. In the demo, however, CNN posted a strong second place with a total of 460,000 viewers per day, while MSNBC came back at 281,000.

As has been the trend since the White House began organizing daily newsletters such as coronavirus, scores at the time closed any other broadcasts on cable news. On Wednesday, the total number of viewers for Covid-19 updates reached a total of about 10 million, with Fox News gathering more than half of that share at 6:00 p.m. hours (5.59 million), while MSNBC (1.79 million) and CNN (2.23 million) took the rest.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, at 8:00 p.m., also continues to benefit from the White House lead, ranking the top news broadcast cable with 4.69 million viewers and 937,000 in the demo. Also enjoying a steady increase is Cuomo Prime Time, which saw a big boost from Tuesday’s numbers as the eponymous host on Wednesday night interviewed his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and announced that his wife, Christina, has also been tested positive for coronavirus.

The bright spot of MSNBC remains Rachel Mantou, whose interview with the Senate Elizabeth Warren helped her reach the top of her network’s other shows, with a total of 3.28 million viewers and 521,000 on the demo.

