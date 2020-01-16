Fox News Drama “Bombshell” Could Do Better By Recognizing These Actors And Actors

Bombshell, an American biopic film directed by Jay Roach and released in December, features the Fox News scandal featuring the stories of four women working on Fox News – Megyn Kelly, Juliet Huddy, Rudi Bakhtiar and Julie Zann. their #MeToo experiences with junk runner Roger Ailes.

I don’t think any of us were surprised when the Oscars’ voice started to fill when people realized that Theron was playing Megan Kelly, with Kidman taking over the role of whistleblower Gretchen Carlson.

Throw in Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil, the young, Fox News hopefully trying to promote her career by whatever means necessary and we have a recipe for season assignment dominance, right ?!

Eh … not so much.

Here’s the thing, Bombshell could have been much better than it turned out.

And earlier this month, Megyn Kelly posted a video on her YouTube channel discussing her feelings about drama. In her video, Kelly explained that she could not criticize Theron’s portrayal of her because she was too close to her. Her husband agreed with this view, saying her voice seemed forced and was more or less one-sided.

And don’t get me wrong, this is an important story with an absolutely kickass spilled all the way. But I agree with Kelly and her husband, when I say that it seemed to me the creators behind it all, including director Jay Roach (Trumbo), were very eager to mix the film, while the underlying way was still timely now. Strange storytelling choices were made – for example, Theron rarely broke the fourth wall whenever it was “convenient”.

The strangest option, however, was the use of prosthetics to make the actors look more like the people they portray.

Sure, prosthetics can be a useful tool for the public to “buy” a certain character, namely: Kidman as Virginia Wolf in Hours, for which he won an Oscar.

You will remember Denzel Washington presenting the award, announcing: “With a nose! Nicole Kidman!”

Yeah, I’m not sure how much Kidman appreciated it, but anything else.

By the way – the additives used in Bombshell were totally fragmented and frank, just upset. I just wanted to watch Theron portray Kelly, who would have done a great job regardless of appearance. I didn’t need the weird nose to convince me of it.

The same goes for Kidman’s chin. Margot Robbie looked great. Extremely normal. Why does Margot Robbie look normal?

Theron and Kidman were not the only virtually unrecognizable actors in this film. Here’s a list of actors and actresses who made appearances in the movie that you probably would never have realized were they, or if you did, you undoubtedly angered F for that.

John Lithgow

Oh my God. It’s good that Lithgow has a very distinct voice, otherwise I would have no idea he was playing the final climber, Ailes.

His giant suit, double chin and enlarged nose make me wonder if he was trying to imitate some kind of inflated baby as opposed to the real Fox News guy.

Alright Jenny

What? Was this Allison Janney as Susan Estrich’s lawyer ?! I have no idea what they did to her face, but she also managed to bend her voice in some way, which is not surprising because hello, she’s brilliant.

But yes, I need to know what they did to her face. Or if it just shifted.

Connie Britton

Oh no. This is definitely not Connie Britton playing Roger Ailes’ wife, Beth. Connie Britton is amazing and about fifteen years younger than this woman on screen.

Why would Britton want to play someone who at least seems to be a decade older than me with very questionable morals and faith is beyond me.

Mark Duplass

Oh no. Sorry. Mark Duplass is still Mark Duplass.

Kate McKinnon

Oh, the same. Kate McKinnon is definitely just playing Kate McKinnon with less sense of humor and, again, questionable ethics.

Anna Ramsay

They did something weird in Anne Ramsay’s teeth and I don’t like it, nor can I understand anything she says. Make it stop.

Jennifer Morrison

Okay, while I’m used to Jennifer Morrison depicting completely brilliant evil-holes, she now looks a lot like a Stepford woman who has to return to her home country in the 1950s to make her husband a tough martini. Do I probably also think prosthetic cheeks?

I’m not sure. At this point it is a game head trying to figure out which person is normal.