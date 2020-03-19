Apparently overnight, Fox News is trying to rebrand itself from the epicenter of mainstream coronavirus denial as a place of health and safety information.

In a recent section, Nicole Sapphire, the network’s “treatment contributor,” was asked how she wanted to introduce misinformation, the answer was to blame “this millennial and younger generation” for not taking the virus seriously. He said these young people insist that the coronavirus is “nothing worse than the flu” and that they are determined to continue to be just as normal.

Oh really, Nicole? It has been saying things জিনিস for thousands of years ??

A medical contributor to Fox News says that “this millennial and these younger generations” are wrong for dismissing “coronavirus” as “nothing worse than the flu,” as several of his Fox News colleagues have been doing for weeks. pic.twitter.com/mfaxQHt3CK

– Bobby Lewis (@RevralVoice) March 18, 2020

Truth be told, many people of all ages, including millennials and younger generations, are saying these words. You can find this place on Vanessa Hudgens’ Instagram, starting from the sponsor of the Sick Counselor Bar, but where you can be sure that this is exactly what happened on Fox News.

Fox has repeatedly dismissed and reduced the severity of the coronavirus. Sean Hannity accused the media of “making people feel intimidated.” Laura Ingraham ridiculed the “panic pushers” and the Democratic “epidemic party.” Fox Business’ Thirty Reagan raised concerns about the virus until the “impeachment scandal” created to hit Donald Trump. Less than a week ago, Fox and Friends encouraged visitors to take advantage of fewer airports and empty airports.

Einstein Airheart: “It’s a really safe time to fly. I know it’s flying right now, terminals are pretty dead “(not the safest time to fly) pic.twitter.com/a3BnajAbj5

– Bobby Lewis (@RevralVoice) March 13, 2020

Almost everyone on Fox was pushing the Trump-led narrative that it was nothing worse than the flu, and the Democrats and the media were treating it as particularly unnecessary.

Last year, 37.3 Americans died of the common flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 annually. Nothing stops, life and the economy move forward. At this time there are 546 confirmed cases of the corona virus, with 22 deaths. Think about it!

– Donald J. Trump (@RealDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Like Trump, Fox News is also trying to run it now as if they were always taking it seriously. It would be a matter of holding their own mistakes and the dangerous information that they had given their viewers, but they weren’t doing it. They simply overturned a U-turn without acknowledging any directional change.

And above all, they are taking the blame away from themselves and Donald Trump, and focusing on their words in sacrifice: the millennials, who have framed them as frames, always seem to care too much about both and not enough.

Goddamn defeated your 9/11 and two decades of unnecessary wars and epidemics and two global financial meltdowns before the age of 40 with millennials amp

– Peter Ragge (@PeterMroog) March 18, 2020

(Image: Fox News)

