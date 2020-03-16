“Fox news has been killing people for years,” “cancer in this country”

On Sunday, on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Media Matters staff expert Eric Boehlert accused the Fox News Channel of “killing people for years,” as it was network coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Boehlert said: “Anyone who hopes Rupert Murdoch does the honorable thing will wait long after someone who has looked at him for 20 years. Fox News has been killing people for years. Just look at his crusade against. Affordable healthcare, its expanding Medicaid crusade – This is not unusual for them – it’s much more terrible – I mean, I have been living and documenting Fox News for 15 years – I mean, it’s cancer in this country. There is no doubt about it. So who knows what they will do. Their programming is to diminish and arouse hatred. “

He continued: “One thing I think maybe people don’t understand, you know, they think Fox News is just a conservative news organization and it’s not that dangerous, and maybe that’s what it started when it started 20 years ago. , it is clearly transforming into a far more sinister and dangerous thing and is a brainwashing, people say you shouldn’t use this rhetoric, which is an exaggeration, but it’s a textbook’s brainwashing. “

He added: “So when people watch Fox News, the hardcore viewer, they don’t pick and choose which topics they think they believe or may not believe in. They are all there. They believe everything. So even during a pandemic, , people are saying why you would believe misinformation about a pandemic. They think misinformation about everything. And this is Fox News danger. “

