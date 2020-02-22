[Fox News Helps make Early Call, Initiatives Bernie Sanders to ‘Win Overwhelmingly’ in Nevada]

Fox Information produced the earliest call in the Nevada caucus outcomes on Saturday, with anchor Brett Baier saying the network’s projection that Sen. Bernie Sanders will “win overwhelmingly” in the state.

“Nevada breaking for Senator Bernie Sanders,” mentioned Baier. “The 1st contest in the west, additional cementing his guide over Democratic rivals.”

“The Fox Information Choice Desk identified as the race overwhelmingly for Bernie Sanders,” he said, pointing out that they don’t know the specific quantities or how 2nd or third spot will break down. “But we do know that Bernie Sanders is likely to earn overwhelmingly in Nevada.”