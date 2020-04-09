Fox News host Sean Hannity calls for an end to the lock

Sean Handy He suggested that parts of the United States could be reopened immediately – as part of a broader argument calling for an end to the nationwide lock-in in time to avoid further damage to the economy.

During its monologue on Wednesday night, the host of Fox News said that “you can’t allow American businesses to soften the vineyard and die” and allowed immediate return to work for areas with lower rates of infection than coronaio.

“There are parts of this country with a very low impact of COVID-19 that we can probably – yes, we can open these areas probably now,” Hannity said. He added, “Geographical openings will be a non-brainer.”

Hannity went on to say: “We need to open up the economy in a way that prevents future cases and contains them immediately, but also protects your political freedoms, your constitutional rights.”

The significance of the resumption of the economy is such that, for Hannity, he supports the end of isolation, despite the fact that he believes that the virus will recover as a result.

“A reality that we all need to understand and accept: Virus rebounds will happen,” Hannity said. “Not if they happen. It will happen. One thing that can’t happen is that we can’t close the country like we do again.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]