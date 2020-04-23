Fox News is rejecting WASHLITE’s Coronavirus treatment

In a 160-page lawsuit filed Thursday afternoon, Fox News defeated a group of Washington State activists who sued the network to cover the novel. The document seeks legal rejection, but the language chosen by Fox News to open its trumpet is caustic enough to stand alone as a monologue. He uses the phrases “Ministry of Truth” – a reference to George Orwell dystopian novel 1984 – and “Public Security Committee” – a reference to Robespierre’s “Kingdom of Terror” during the French Revolution Fox elsewhere likened efforts to use the courts to restrict free speech rights, such as the “Russia and Iran” toy books of “totalitarian” regimes.

Here is the first paragraph of the acid juicy document, written by Fox lawyers:

The plaintiffs are launching a frontal attack on the First Amendment, calling for a crackdown and a retrial by a Fox News court to show alleged “misleading” comments about the Coronavirus outbreak. By appointing themselves as both the Public Safety Commission and the Ministry of Truth, they seek to punish Fox for speech they consider “false” and dangerous, because it does not conform to the official view of the government and their own declared omniscience and certainty. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Worse, they are calling for an order to force Fox to repeat past comments and support the government’s view. They are also seeking “triple damages” based on vague and unspecified damage they claim to have suffered as a result of Fox’s comments. With this lawsuit, the plaintiffs seek to contain, control and punish what the commentators and hosts say about the most pressing public controversy of our time. Fortunately, neither the first amendment nor the law of the state of Washington allows such violent interference in the freedom of the press. The case must be dismissed as legal.

The original lawsuit, as previously reported by law and crime, was filed by a group called the Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics, or WASHLITE for short.

Fox continued to accuse WASHLITE of “cherry-pick (ing) 18 different statements about Coronavirus” from various Fox shows, “removal from the box” and “characterizing the statements as false contrary to the views of the Trump administration and Governor Inslee (Washington) minimizing COVID-19 mortality. “The lawsuit filed on Thursday contains more than a hundred pages of transcripts. Among Fox’s arguments is that WASHLITE made statements Sean Hannity when, in fact, a host was hosted on the air the night WASHLITE reported. In addition, and perhaps embarrassingly, Fox says that WASHLITE violated its testimony by rearranging an excerpt to the wrong speaker in the wrong place: “(a) a statement similar to the one alleged in the complaint was made by the then active White House chief. Mick Mulvani– but not in Fox News. “

Fox went on to provide examples of programming that alerted viewers to the virus:

There is no claim that Fox’s comment has minimized Coronavirus risks, and vice versa. The plaintiffs simply ignore the fact that all of Fox’s programming on Coronavirus has repeatedly acknowledged the risks of the disease, while at the same time providing a forum where different views can be projected and discussed. Tucker Carlson repeatedly warning spectators at the time, more than a month before Governor Inslee declared a state of emergency, that Coronavirus was “a real threat” and “a major concern” for which “they should be concerned.”

WASHLITE initially sued Fox over allegations that Fox “deliberately and maliciously participated in a fraud and omission campaign on the risk of international dissemination of the Coronavirus novel.” A modified WASHLITE complaint states that Fox “contradicts the official position of the Trump administration, Governor Inslee, (and) the urgent messages of public health experts.” The group was so daring that it asked a judge to force Fox to “stop and stop transmitting any misinformation about COVID-19”. Fox News submitted a separate, earlier proposal to dismiss the case, which was also critical of the group’s allegations and motives. However, WASHLITE’s decision to amend its complaint legally required Fox, according to the rules of the Washington State Supreme Court, to submit Thursday’s additional proposal for rejection.

In this latest proposal, Fox tried to circumvent any proposal that he should draw the official line and similarly considered the argument that he should bend his cover in the wills of a government or a judge:

Fox’s comment on Coronavirus is a key political issue for the public – how dangerous Coronavirus is and how society and government should respond to it. According to the first amendment and state law, the value of this type of speech must be resolved through free and open discussion in the market of ideas – not through legal disputes seeking to impose legal sanctions on statements that are considered “false” or contrary to official government statements. Even more clearly, a court cannot order a “previous restriction” on this type of speech, much less order a store to positively support the government’s view on this type of public dispute. Consequently, the complaint should be dismissed because it violates the First Amendment and does not constitute a claim under Washington state law.

Fox’s move also said that efforts to prosecute the rights of the first amendment to freedom of speech were outside the books of “totalitarian” regimes such as Russia and Iran:

The plaintiffs thus seek to impose an official view supported by the government to which everyone must abide. This is the type of legal regime that prevails in totalitarian countries such as Russia and Iran, which recently enacted new laws criminalizing Coronao’s speech that they consider “false” or dangerous. But this is exactly the type of censorship designed to prevent the first modification.

Referring to the case of the Supreme Court, which made it unconstitutional for schools to force children to promise the flag, Fox said: “If there is a fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or small, can what will be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion or other matters of opinion or will force citizens to confess verbally or to exercise their faith in it. “

The Fox document also argued that a lawsuit filed by a news agency to promote an anti-government view was tantamount to “discrimination on the part of the wholesaler” (internal references are omitted):

Indeed, the whole point of the free press is to allow disagreements that criticize the government to be wrong on important public issues. As a result, Fox cannot be punished for broadcasting comments that disagree with the “orthodox” government’s view of how dangerous Coronavirus is or what kind of health and safety measures people must take in response to it.

The plaintiffs’ counter-argument would allow them to discriminate against those who disagree with the government on Coronavirus. This would violate the basic premise that “the first amendment prohibits the government from regulating speech in ways that favor certain views or ideas to the detriment of others.” Worse, the plaintiffs’ argument would allow for similar censorship in almost every major political issue. For example, it would allow speakers to be punished for contradicting the “official position of the Trump administration” on “public safety” threats posed by everything from illegal immigration to medical marijuana to global warming. By the logic of the plaintiffs, anyone who “misrepresents the dangers” or spreads “misinformation” on these matters (as defined by the government) could be punished for provoking others “not to take appropriate measures to protect themselves.” them and others ”I feel bad. Indeed, plaintiffs would make it illegal to even “persuade” (others) to “ignore” others. . . the Trump administration’s warnings, “whenever such persuasion leads to” quantifiable (or) non-quantifiable injury. “It is difficult to imagine a greater threat to the First Amendment, which protects the expression of dissenting views, especially when it comes to the argument that the government is wrong on important public issues.

WASHLITE’s allegations included voluntary arousal of emotional distress (“torture of anger” under Washington state law) and violation of the law on consumer protection in Washington. WASHLITE at one point moved to replace the judge overseeing the case, as his lawyer believed the original judge could not give the team a “fair and impartial hearing.”

READ the full document below.

