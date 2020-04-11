Fox News’ Jedediah Bila Has COVID-19 Soon after Network Downplayed Threat

Tv character Jedediah Bila visits the SiriusXM Studios. (Cindy Ord/Getty)

In an Instagram post, Fox Information host Jedediah Bila disclosed that the reason she has been “MIA” from the network is that she is at household recovering from COVID-19. Stating she is “on the mend,” Bila also exposed her partner is recovering at property alongside her. Her toddler son Hartley the good news is did not get unwell.

“This is a outrageous time in the earth, comprehensive of so a lot stress and dread,” Bila wrote. “I’ve acquired so a lot this earlier week and completed so a great deal thinking. Know that I’m sending appreciate, peace, and great electrical power from my family to yours. I’ll be sharing far more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I enjoy and pass up you all.”

Bila, 41, is the initially Fox News host to announce she has the virus. She is a co-host on Fox & Good friends Weekend and was earlier a co-host on ABC’s The Look at.

Bila’s co-host on her display, Pete Hegseth, has been skeptical about the threat COVID-19 poses in the previous. In a Fox & Friends Weekend section about the pandemic last month, Hegseth declared: “The more I study about this, the considerably less there is to be concerned about.”

Her show tapes in New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

Subscribe listed here for our cost-free daily e-newsletter.