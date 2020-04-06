Fox News Medical Experts Warn Americans to Not Use the Malaria Drug ‘Quack Cure’ that Trump Promotes to Treat Coronavirus

A prominent scientist denounced the promotion of the “herbal healer” hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 during his appearance on Fox News Monday.

William Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor and researcher, made a statement to host Dana Perino at Monday’s edition of The Daily Briefing. Anti-malaria drugs have been widely promoted by President Donald Trump despite the lack of enthusiasm from many medical experts. Perino asked Haseltine whether anecdotes about people recovering like Lazarus after taking medication might indicate that it could be a useful treatment.

“That’s bullshit, complete, and bullshit,” Haseltine said. “In any situation there are always people who promote one type of herbal medicine or another and there is the ‘Lazarus effect.’ In every epidemic that I see, it always happens. “

Experts have long warned against interpreting the anecdote about treatment as evidence of effectiveness, noting that a number of critically ill patients recover from the disease regardless of treatment and may falsely attribute recovery to ineffective treatment. Studies conducted correctly provide reliable evidence, and Haseltine insists that studies on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine on viruses are less than encouraging.

“We know that the best, this drug will have a very mild effect to change the direction of the disease, if it has any effect at all,” Haseltine said. “That’s what the data has shown so far, and I’m sure that’s what further studies will show.”

“The drug has been used for many years against many other viruses without effect,” he added.

The hydroxychloroquine drug, sometimes sold under the brand name Plaquenil, has been promoted by President Donald Trump and others as a possible treatment for COVID-19 even though experts say evidence has not indicated the drug is safe or effective against the virus.

Chesnot / Getty

Although hydroxychloroquine has been used to treat other conditions for years, Haseltine says that it is “not responsible” for promoting a drug for COVID-19, arguing that it is harmless and can have serious side effects.

“The thing that makes me sad about the story is that some people may take it while on other medication or have other underlying conditions and may have very serious, even life-threatening consequences,” Haseltine said. “This is not something to drink unless a doctor decides it.”

Haseltine concluded that short-term methods that make more sense to combat viruses could use therapies developed from antibodies in the blood of people who have recovered, some of which are currently being developed and used experimentally.

Trump continues to promote drugs despite differing opinions from health experts leading the U.S. pandemic response efforts, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci. The president said at a news conference on Sunday that the United States had stockpiled 29 million doses of the drug, pointing out that his “common sense” was encouraging his enthusiasm for unproven treatment.

“They are not expensive. What do you have to lose?” Trump said. “What I know, I’m not a doctor. But I have common sense.”

Newsweek contacted the White House to comment but did not receive a response in time to be published.