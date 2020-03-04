[Fox News Most Watched Community For Tremendous Tuesday, Dominating CNN, MSNBC]

Early numbers from Nielsen Media Study show that Fox Information Channel killed it in the ratings with their Tremendous Tuesday protection, scoring the second highest volume of viewership ever for a Tremendous Tuesday.

Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum drew 4,172,00 complete prime-time viewers, outdoing CNN’s 2,795,00 and MSNBC’s three,818,00 as they lined the primary contests that took spot across the country. The Fox hosts ended up also scored massive with the 25-54 demographic, scoring 932,00 viewers although CNN put 1st with one,093,00 and MSNBC positioned third with 910,00. Fox also defeat out community tv since ABC obtained 2,719,00, CBS obtained 2,642,00, and NBC bought 2,940,00.

To set this in further more perspective, Fox outpaced CNN and MSNBC in overall viewers with three,585,00 with their 6: 00 p.m. – 12: 00 a.m. coverage. By comparison, CNN drew 2,380,00 viewers and MSNBC bought three,213,00. The 25-54 demographic was competitive listed here as perfectly, for Fox drew 790,00, CNN obtained 901,00, and MSNBC acquired 754,00.

Super Tuesday was a massive night for previous Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, for the 2020 Democratic principal largely appears to be to be a head-to-head in between the two of them now. Biden rallied moderates to victory in Minnesota, Massachusetts and a plethora of states in the South, but Sanders continues to be aggressive after scoring wins in California, Colorado, and Utah.