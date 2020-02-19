[Fox News’ Napolitano Claims Roger Stone Should Get New Trial: It is ‘Pretty Obvious’]

Fox News’ Choose Andrew Napolitano argued now that Roger Stone should get a new trial, provided the documented anti-Trump social media posts from the jury foreperson.

Napolitano stated on Fox & Close friends this morning that the decide has “a large amount of troubles on her hands” and now has to handle “the unambiguous and now community and self-outed bias of the foreperson of the jury, who is also a lawyer by the way.”

“So what should really the judge do? She should really bring this foreperson in. She should bring the four resigned prosecutors in, and she ought to enable Roger Stone’s lawyers interrogate the prosecutors. ‘What did you know about her and when did you know it, and why didn’t you inform us if you realized about her prejudice?’” Napolitano ongoing.

He added that the choose has a duty to uncover out irrespective of whether Stone justifies a new demo, including it’s “pretty noticeable he should.”

“I feel just about any decide in the place would order a new demo. I’m not so sure about Choose Jackson. I don’t know,” Napolitano stated.

You can view higher than, by way of Fox Information.