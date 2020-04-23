Fox News Poll Shows Biden Leading Trump with 8 Points in Michigan and Pennsylvania

Two Fox News polls from registered voters in Michigan and Pennsylvania have estimated Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden to defeat Trump by eight points in both countries.

Trump won the two states in the 2016 presidential election with a narrow margin of less than one percent, making the two states a handful of countries that can decide the 2020 presidential election.

Michigan polls show Biden leads Trump 49 to 41 percent, and a Pennsylvania poll shows Biden leads Trump 50 to 42 percent.

In a poll released Wednesday, Trump led in Michigan among white men, white evangelical Christians and white people without a college degree. White evangelical Christians prefer Trump over Biden by a margin of 51 percent.

Biden, in contrast, leads among Michigan women, non-white voters and voters aged over 65. Women support Biden 20 percent more than Trump and non-white voters prefer Biden 63 percent more than Trump.

Support in Michigan for Biden also changes depending on his partner. Biden has said that he plans to elect a female vice-presidential candidate as his vice-president. The poll found that if Biden elected Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, their combined leadership of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence shrank to nearly six percent.

Despite shrinking Biden’s lead, polls show that Governor Whitmer’s job approval rate is higher than Trump’s 19 percent. Conversely, 16 percent more voters disagree with Trump’s work compared to Whitmer’s job performance.

Most voters also agreed to Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic, although Trump has publicly criticized him for declaring a state of emergency in early March and then locking up state schools and businesses.

“If you take Michigan,” Trump said on April 19, “there are some things in Michigan that I don’t think are necessary or appropriate, everyone knows that.” He also expressed his support for the anti-lock protesters who want to reopen state business in a tweet shared on April 17. “MICHIGAN LIBERATE!” The president wrote.

Whitmer continues to defend his distancing social measures as needed to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Our biggest concern, of course, is the second wave,” Whitmer said. “The worst thing is for us to surge football and think we are outside the danger zone and to get back involved and find another summit of Covid-19.”

The Pennsylvania poll shows Trump receives strong support from 12 to 18 percentage points among rural white men, General Xers and white people without college degrees. He also led men with a difference of 7 percent above Biden.

However, Biden defeated Trump by a margin of 21 to 30 percent among Pennsylvania, Millennial and suburban women.

Newsweek has reached out to Biden and Trump’s campaign to comment. No one has responded at the time of publication.

Barry Burden, a professor of political science and director of the Election Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told Newsweek that while Trump reversed Michigan from blue to red during the 2016 elections, the 2018 midterm election signaled the possibility of a Democratic shift sweeping the state Senate and governor election .

If Democrats fail to take Florida in the 2020 election, Burden said, then they must win the three Midwest industrial countries: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Republican poll Neil Newhouse also saw the three states as “critical” of the chances of Trump’s re-election.