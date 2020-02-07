Fox News Ukraine Information Book

The Fox News research unit has advised colleagues not to take on board certain statements made by key network commentators regarding Ukraine.

According to a report in the Daily Beast on Thursday, an internal Fox News research information book criticizes contributor John Solomon – who plays an “indispensable role” in a Ukrainian “disinformation campaign”, as well as frequent guests Rudy Giuliani, Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova for amplifying and “propagating disinformation”.

Fox News senior political affairs specialist Bryan Murphy, who produces research for the network’s Brain Room division, is said to have created the 162-page document entitled “Ukraine, Disinformation and the Trump Administration”.

The Daily Beast notes that the briefing is particularly aimed at Solomon, a former opinion columnist for The Hill who appeared on the show of Sean Hannity, host of Fox News, for his articles which reinforced unfounded claims about the Ukrainian government interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“John Solomon was instrumental in the collection and national publication of elements of this disinformation campaign,” said the Fox’s information book, according to the Daily Beast.

Murphy also wrote in the internal brief that Fox News employees should be aware of Solomon’s alleged journalistic harms, which include “the non-disclosure of conflicts, the use of unreliable sources, the publication of false and misleading stories , the false representation of sources and an opaque coordination with the parties involved in the evenings. “

However, the Daily Beast noted that Solomon continued to appear on Fox News even after Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who listened to Trump’s infamous phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in the dismissal investigation that “all the elements” in the columns of Solomon were “false”. The last appearance of Solomon on the network occurred last Friday in the show of Laura Ingraham.

The information book was first publicly reported by former independent producer Fox News, Marcus DiPaola, in a tweet Wednesday.

Asked for comments on the internal brief, Mitch Kweit, senior vice president of the brain room, told TPM on Thursday that “Fox News’ research division produces a synopsis for all the main stories , which serves as a permanent collection of detailed data on the main subjects for internal use by all those who occupy editorial functions. “

“The information book on Ukraine is nothing more than a full chronological account of what everyone involved in the Ukrainian controversy was doing at all times identifiable, including following up on media appearances of main players appeared on Fox News and many other media, “Kweit said in a statement shared with the TPM. “The 200-page document contains thousands of data points and the vast majority have no connection to Fox News – instead, it is now taken out of context and politicized to damage the network.”

Read the Daily Beast report here.