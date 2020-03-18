Fox offers local offers, Fox News for all subscribers pay TV no matter the package – Deadline – News Information

% MINIFYHTMLac9f19d0fe852454a6fb634a06bf9e4b11%

Fox Corp. said it partnered with paid TV dealers to provide unlimited access to Fox News and Fox TV broadcasts to people, regardless of the specific packages they subscribe to.

Fox said it will also use its own distribution platforms to broadcast Fox News Channel and free stations through a variety of broadcast options. Fox News will be available for free on FoxNews.com, Fox News app, Fox.com and Fox Now app, the 29 stations owned and operated by Fox will be available for free on Fox.com and the Fox Now app.

“Our biggest duty as a company is to provide the people and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during times of danger,” said Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Last week Fox launched CoronavirusNOW.com, a free site with revealing news, live feed updates and interviews with health officials. It is partnering with the Ad Council and the National Broadcasters Association to broadcast coronavirus public service announcements on their platforms. The Fox and Fox News stations are collaborating on a three-minute live report Monday through Friday based on Bill Hemmer’s national perspectives, facts and context on coronavirus.

