FOX producing the American version of “I can see your voice” with host Ken Jeong

“I Can See Your Voice” features candidates who perform songs, and panelists must guess which candidates are “good” singers who sing live and which are “bad” singers who synchronize on the lips. Those who are supposed to be “bad” singers are eliminated, and then they proceed to show their hidden vocal talents or to give an ill-fitting but entertaining performance. The program was launched in 2015 and is currently airing its seventh season.

The popular program has already been redone in several countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Bulgaria, Malaysia, the Philippines, Romania, Slovakia, China, Vietnam and Cambodia. “I Can See Your Voice” has had exceptional success, especially in Thailand, where it has been broadcast since 2016, exceeding 200 episodes. In 2016, the Korean program was nominated in the “Best Scriptless Entertainment Program” category at the 44th International Emmy Awards.

FOX has completed production of the pilot episode for the American version of the program. The episode is hosted by Korean-American actor Ken Jeong. Lee Sun Young, the producer of “I Can See Your Voice,” participated in the recording of all of the program’s global spinoffs. After watching the recording in the United States, where Ken Jeong was the host and Robin Thicke was the guest artist, she shared: “I can feel the worldwide popularity of” I Can See Your Voice “which is increasing every year . “

The current season of Mnet’s “I Can See Your Voice” is hosted by Kim Jong Kook, Leeteuk of Super Junior and Yoo Se Yoon and airs Friday at 7:30 pm KST.

