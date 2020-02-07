Fox reworked the NFL graphics for the TV era

Block & TackleBlock & Tackle is John Teti’s column on professional football

Super Bowl LIV: A graphic overview

Everyone has their own focus on Super Bowl Sunday. Some viewers are there for the half-time broadcast. Others pay attention to advertising. And let’s not forget those of us who tune in to the main event: three hours of men in brightly colored clothes beating each other for America.

These are all wonderful reasons to look at this, but there was another, admittedly dark facet of the game in my living room that filled me with anticipation until the kick-off the Super Bowl? “To my delight, the answer was yes.

Gif: fox

When the Kansas City Chiefs carried Mecole Hardman, the returnee (and troublemaker in buffet form) out of the end zone, Fox unveiled his new look. It happened without excessive ceremony, unlike anything else that day. A dense parallelogram formation formed at the bottom of the screen. The words “49ERS” and “CHIEFS” appeared and disappeared, replaced by logos of the respective teams – logos that are so large that no parallelogram can contain them, but these parallelograms do their best.

Fox’s previous scoreboard, as seen in a recently aired playoff show. Screenshot: Fox

This glimpse of the full team names in the new Score Box animation is like a little farewell to Fox’s previous NFL graphics package, which was one of the rare designs to use the standard three-letter abbreviations (DET, CAR, NYJ, etc.) to avoid. ). I appreciated the humane, down-to-earth atmosphere that Packers call Packers, but the approach had its drawbacks. For example, compared to other networks, it was more difficult to identify which teams were playing than when you were watching a Fox show from a distance. Overall, I’m going to miss the strict sensitivities of this score box, which was one of the quietest designs in TV sports.

Screenshot: fox

If the tasteful old design was an outlier, the Parallelo-Plex somewhat represents a regression to the mean. The new model is not unattractive, but it comes from the LAND OF ALL-CAPS ITALICS, the OFFICIAL HOME OF MANLY SPORTS COMMENTARY. (“IT’S A SCREAMING!” – Land Of All-Caps Italics Tourism Board.) Every time I think this aesthetic will soon be out of style, it’s back.

On the other hand, this new score box, which is brighter and more bombastic than its predecessor, exercises a different kind of visual restraint: All important data points are pressed into a narrow area in the center of the screen and do not spread out like the edges the old look. This is a design decision that is aimed directly at the 2020 audience for reasons that I’m going to explore. However, its roots go back to Fox’s earliest days as an NFL broadcaster.

A 1994 New York Giants-Washington game, Fox’s opening season as an NFL broadcaster. Screenshot: YouTube

In 1994, Fox’s first year in the NFL, the network surprised the nation with its new Score Box – a reserved, translucent disc. This humble sphere, if you can believe it, contained only a parallelogram! Still, many viewers viewed it as the level of abundance. Because the so-called “Fox Box” had to look modest because it was otherwise unmodest: it never left the screen. Until then, the convention was to display the score only occasionally, and sports spectators can be creatures of habit. Fox producer David Hill, who came up with the idea of ​​permanently putting the score on the show, was publicly despised by television industry figures, particularly Dick Ebersol, manager of NBC Sports’ Fox Box debut.

Despite the initial excitement, the Fox Box soon became the new normal because it turned out that people liked to know the score of a sporting event while it was running. The seeds of Hill’s pioneering insight was his willingness to reevaluate the way NFL fans watch a game. The old way of showing the score every few minutes was only optimal for the spectator who sat down and watched a game from start to finish. At a time when the ever-growing basic set of cables was drastically expanding the boundaries of the American television dial, Hill tried to please the broadcaster. The Fox Box provided a non-linear viewing experience by targeting the fan who immerses himself in a game and expects to be updated immediately.

A recently aired CBS NFL program with a highlighted 4: 3 viewing area. Screenshot: CBS

Changing technological contexts have influenced the development of the Score Box in a different way. You have probably noticed that even years after widescreen HDTVs replaced their rather square predecessors on the market, the graphics of networks were designed to accommodate both the “new” 16: 9 aspect ratio and older 4: 3 screens correspond. The archeology of television history in the early 21st century can still be seen in the air today. In the screenshot above, I highlighted the 4: 3 viewing area in a recently aired CBS show. Sure, CBS is still thinking about the 4: 3 picture.

Screenshot: NBC

The same overlay shows that NBC only deals with widescreen. (I have not set a standard definition myself to confirm that this is the case with NBC. However, I believe that most games from networks are displayed on a 4: 3 screen with letterbox and not cropped, so the graphics are actually not displayed .) cut off as in the picture.)

The Super Bowl graphics from Fox fit exactly into the dimensions of a typical smartphone video in portrait format of 9:16. Screenshot: Fox

Fox’s 2020 package, like CBS, is trying to accommodate two screens. But Fox’s vision is rooted more in the present than in the past. For this screenshot I have overlaid an outline of a 9:16 display window. This is the aspect ratio of a typical smartphone video that was shot in portrait format. See how well it fits! This is smart design. Fox reinvented its on-air look to thrive in a world where it is equally important for many fans to see and share the game – watching and sharing are two components of a fluid multi-screen experience. And the sharing happens on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Stories, where the wipe comfort of vertical videos has top priority. If today’s youth insists on pushing football into a tall, narrow window and blurring and distorting the game with its dizzying cinematography, the network wants its visual branding to appear intact or at least somewhat coherent.

Regardless of how you feel about the aesthetics – which I think is overall strong – it’s a redesign with a clear sense of purpose, like every generation of Fox NFL graphics did. Fox’s production teams listen and respond to changing cultural contexts. They seem to be creating new identities on the screen by guessing what football will look like in the future and working to become one. If the past 20 years are signs of this, they usually guess right.

But what about widescreen? (And other graphical advantages and goals)

Although the Fox Box 2020 is a smartphone-friendly concept, the widescreen mode is not neglected. Indeed, by dragging key statistics to the center of the screen, the designers (including Fox producers and artists at LA-based Drive Studio) opened up opportunities on the margins of the composition. They used this space to “focus on data and constant statistics,” said Zac Fields, senior vice president of graphics technology and integration at Fox Sports.

Screenshot: fox

The emphasis on the data manifests itself in the form of a long, gray tendril that protrudes from the score box. The status line of the quarterback is updated after each game. This is the only reason for the tendril to be. Do not ask any more of the tendril.

A quarterback’s progress report only flashes on the screen from time to time for most shows. The new QB tendril from Fox remains on the screen for almost all down. As with the original Fox box, Fox takes data that is traditionally only temporary and makes it a fixture on the screen.

Screenshot: fox

As can be seen here, the first tendril is sometimes connected by another tendril, which has, for example, the mileage of a return or a receiver. But the second tendril must not remain. It enters this level of existence, it informs us that George Kittle has three receptions for 28 meters, and it dies. Farewell, sweet tendril! You were too pure for this world

Screenshot: fox

The player cards are a mixed bag. The illustrations are cool. The clean lines of the portraits make them burst, and the artist has captured the characteristics of the players well – not an easy task as they reportedly had to draw 15 players for each NFL team. (I couldn’t find the illustrator’s name. If you know, please write me a line.) Although the portraits have a superhero feel, the players still look human. They are not monsters. I think it would be cool to showcase a variety of artists and not just this one, but I find it difficult to argue about it. I’m just happy to see the art of illustration that can be seen on a big football television show.

Typography, however, deserves a fight. Except for Jimmy Garoppolo’s last name, which looks like it was hastily cut and pasted from a boxing poster from the 1920s, every word bubbles on the screen in front of THE FUTURE WOW LASERS ZOOM FAST WOW. Why on earth …? It turns out there is an explanation: As the intrepid reporters from NewscastStudio report, the idea is that each player card has a font that references the team’s logo. That’s a neat thought on paper where it probably should have stayed.

Screenshot: fox

The downward and distance markings on the field marked an arrow-shaped outline around the type, the logo of the offense forming the “tail” of the arrow.

Screenshot: fox

In the new version, the logo is removed (instead, the colors are changed to match the team that has the ball) and the arrow outline is also removed. The 2020 marker is less intrusive and matches the actual field markings better. It is no longer as easy to read as before. However, since it is redundant information – the distances and distances are clearly shown at the bottom of the screen – readability is less important. As seen above, a line sometimes sprouts below the marker to indicate the progress of the crime’s journey. It’s messy, but harmless.

Gif: fox

I really like Fox Box 2020. This update feels like an upgrade across the board – louder and ITALIAN, but with careful attention to detail. With that in mind, I’ll close with my favorite note. When a team scores a goal, the display at the bottom of the screen is updated with a cute animation – a floating “+3” that bubbles and fades in after a field goal – as if your character just drank a potion in a role-playing game. I love it. It’s subtle, quirky, and gives a pleasant touch of movement to a crucial moment in the game – I love it.

Your Super Bowl LIV QuantumPick result: Reality prevails

Block & Tackle is the exclusive home of the QuantumPick device, the only football prediction system that evaluates every possible change in a particular NFL week to determine the true winner of every competition. Simply put, block and tackle picks are guaranteed to be correct. If the outcome of a game deviates from the prediction in this column, the game is wrong. (Last week: 1-0.)

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs and even more congratulations to the real winner here, the reality. If a soccer game as promising as the Super Bowl matches the mathematically correct reality calculated by the QuantumPick device, it can only have a positive effect on our timeline. Good job, reality.

Until we meet again

Another season of Block & Tackle ends. Thank you for the warm welcome you gave the column this year. And I’m the A.V. Club employees who have me back – especially Erik Adams, an editor who gets it, and one of the most knowledgeable and astute television critics working today. Erik, I’m glad to know you.

I don’t know yet what the future of B & T will look like, but if you want to keep up with my coming and going, you can check out Twitter or just email me: john at ological.net. It was fun getting emails from so many of you throughout the season. I am grateful that you read the column and in many cases went so far as to enjoy the column. Goodbye. Keep it up!