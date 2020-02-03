Fox tries again a feel-good reality show with ‘Lego Masters’

PASADENA, California – New reality shows have been hard to find on television in recent years. For every “Survivor” there is a guy like Fox’s reality entry 2017 “Kicking & Screaming”.

But Fox won gold in 2019 with ‘The Masked Singer’, which debuted its third season on Sunday after ‘Super Bowl LIV’. Fox execs try to see if lightning can strike twice in two years with the premiere of ‘Lego Masters’ (9 p.m. Wednesday), which follows ‘Masked Singer’ in the regular 8 p.m. Wednesday time period.

Whether back-to-back reality shows are superfluous for viewers remains to be seen, but “Lego Masters” has all the elements of a hit that starts with the brand name toy in the title.

Sure, Legos has been around for decades, but they’ve built an all-devouring brand with an ever-growing number of kits, the arrival of stores and a growing number of legoland theme parks (the third in America opens July 4 in Goshen, NY).

Will Arnett, the voice of Lego Batman in several Lego movies, organizes ‘Lego Masters’, with 10 teams of two (all adults, no children) participating in Lego building competitions on a colorful set filled with 3 million plastic bricks.

One week the challenge is to build a bridge, the other week there is something “Star Wars” with the theme R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Between news conferences during Fox’s part of the recent 2020 Critical Association press conference during the winter 2020 press, Arnett said he was attracted to “Lego Masters” by the promise of improvisation within the reality competition show format.

“Sometimes it’s really meta but in a very nice way that feels very organic for the brand and for my experience in the Legoverse,” Arnett said. “Because even making the films, the films were very meta. And many things happened on many different levels. Thematically, it is very strange for what I have been doing for a long time. “

However much the show is about building with Legos, it is also about the competitors who build stories and express themselves through their creations.

“There would be teams that were great technical builders, but they had to learn how to become better storytellers and (there were) great storytellers who should become better engineers,” Arnett said. “Two of our teams that came very close to the end came from both ends of that spectrum.”

“Lego Masters”, executive producer Anthony Dominici said it is a family friendly show that is meant to be positive and uplifting.

“Everyone thinks Lego’s toys are for children, but there is a huge community for adult fans of Lego and that’s who our builders are,” said Dominici. “We really want to celebrate that.”