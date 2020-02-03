FOX43 reveals: Pennsylvania’s dangerous dams

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. – More than 100 dams in Pennsylvania are in poor or unsatisfactory condition. These dams are considered highly dangerous, which means that failure is likely to result in death. FOX43 shows what is being done to improve these dams as people in high-risk areas are prepared for the next big storm.

“If the dam failed, my house would be gone. All the houses around me will be gone, ”said Shawn Mann of Middle Paxton Township.

It is a fear that keeps man busy. It lives downstream from the DeHart reservoir – Harrisburg’s water supply. The DeHart Dam is considered dangerous and risky. The State Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said it could potentially break during the next major tropical storm.

“They say there is a 3m wall of water through which we would lose everything, even our lives, if we were here,” said Mann.

Clark’s Creek flows through Mann’s back yard. She has seen it flood eight times and cut off her only exit route: Clarks Valley Road.

RACHEL YONKUNAS: Do you feel like a sitting duck?

SHAWN MAN: Yes! Every day. Every time it rains. We have to make the decision, are we sure or are we not sure? Do we have to get out? We have to do this before the rain starts to rain, because my house in particular is an island. I can’t get out on both sides. “

Mann said it’s been six years since she and her neighbors saw an updated emergency plan. FOX43 communicates these concerns to Capital Region Water, the owner and operator of the dam. David Stewart, Director of Engineering, showed FOX43 the new contingency plans that were updated in January 2020.

“We feel that if we are faced with risk, we will be able to counteract it,” said Stewart.

Capital Region Water hopes that it will never have to happen. Planning work is currently underway to bring the 80-year-old dam in line with current safety standards.

“The project is primarily focused on expanding the overflow line to increase capacity,” said Stewart. “The lack of our dam is this concrete overflow channel. It is not designed for the likely maximum flood standard. “

The challenge is the price.

“They see a $ 25 million project with a low base of 60,000 people, 30 percent of whom live below the poverty line. The project is difficult to fund,” said Stewart.

There are 145 high-risk dams nationwide. They can be found in 42 of the state’s 67 districts. Ten of these dams are in South Central Pennsylvania.

High Risk High Risk Dams in South Central, PA:

Lake Heritage – Adams County, Mount Joy Parish

Carbaugh Run – Adams County, Franklin Parish

Lake May (Section F) – Adams County, Liberty Township

DeHart Dam – Dauphin County, Rush Township

Gunter Valley – Franklin County, Lurgan Parish

Middle Creek – Lancaster County, Clay Township

Memorial Lake – Lebanon County, East Hanover Parish

Lake Heron – Perry County, Liverpool Parish

Lake Redman – York County, York City

Glatco Lake – York County, Heidelberg Municipality

RACHEL YONKUNAS: Should people be worried?

RICH REISINGER: I would not say that people should be concerned, but they should be vigilant and engage in what is happening in their communities.

Rich Reisinger is the Chief of Dam Safety for the State DEP. His department inspects the state’s 744 dams once a year. However, he has fewer than 30 people doing the job.

“Just because a dam has been there for 50, 75, 100 years doesn’t mean it will stay there for the next 20 years,” said Reisinger.

The state DEP monitors dozens of projects to modernize dams with high risk potential.

“The York Water Company is currently working on Lake Williams to modernize its overflow channel. The state fish and boat commission is heavily upgrading its dams. DCNR is also working on this, ”explained Reisinger.

Financing these projects continues to be a headache. Despite its high risk potential and risk status, the DeHart dam received no government funding. Taxpayers can put the $ 25 million bill in.

“We are currently planning to either take out a low-interest loan or only pay for these improvements with water usage fees,” said Stewart.

Capital Region Water informed FOX43 that the design process will be kicked off this spring with a workshop with DEP. They hope to submit building applications by the end of 2021, which means the project won’t be completed before at least 2023.

The schedule is troubling for people like men, but she loves where she lives.

“To sit there and watch the herons climb, we have bald eagles here,” said Mann. “I mean, there’s just nothing like having a stream right outside my back door.”

For the time being, she quietly suppresses this excruciating fear in the back of her head.

“You cannot live your life based on this one possibility that may or may not happen,” Mann said. “But the older this dam gets, the more likely it will be.”

Governor Tom Wolf’s $ 4.5 billion Restore PA initiative would provide more money to modernize the state’s dams. Restore PA would be funded by a gas drill severance payment tax that split the state legislature.

FOX43 detects problems that affect you and your family to keep you up to date. Do you have a tip that needs to be investigated? Or documents we should delve into? Send us a confidential message tip to fox43reveals@fox43.com.