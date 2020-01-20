FOX43 shows: Possibilities and obstacles for converting waste into energy

Lancaster County, Pennsylvania – Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facilities are competing for landfills and have sparked a debate that is a better choice for communities: burning or burying rubbish? FOX43 shows the energy opportunities and environmental obstacles when generating electricity from waste.

The waste incineration plant in Conoy Township converts 1,200 tons of waste into renewable energy every day and produces so much energy that 30,000 households in the region can be supplied with electricity.

“We estimate that there is currently between 5,000 and 5,500 tons of waste in the pit. We will reduce the volume by 90 percent, ”said Sandoe.

Thats how it works:

During the waste incineration process, ferrous and non-ferrous metals are extracted from the remaining ash, the so-called bottom ash, and recycled. Sandoe takes a metal fork, a spatula and the lid of a can from the charred pile. “We don’t want people to throw these things in their trash because the MRF, the recycling processor, can’t get it out,” explains Sandoe. “Don’t put it in the trash. Throw it in your trash and we’ll get it at the back end. “

The bottom ash is quenched with water, brought to the Frey Farm landfill and used as a daily cover. According to Sandoe, the LCSWMA facility has extended the life of the landfill by 18 years since the WTE facility opened in 1991.

However, environmentalists are concerned about the long-term global impact. Sarah Dawson, director of the Center for Sustainable Environment at Franklin and Marshall College, said that waste incineration is a new problem.

“So-called supertoxins are created,” she explains. “These are things like dioxins and furans, which are some of the most toxic compounds that humans know.” These compounds occur in fly ash, a by-product of the combustion process. Fly ash is filtered out in a sack house by environmental protection devices. It is later mixed with the wet ash that is brought to the landfill.

That’s what worries Dawson.

“Everything that is toxic in our products is released by the combustion process,” she said. “If we have lead, if we have arsenic, if we have mercury in something we burn, it will come out.”

And trace amounts already. It is inevitable – but minimized. LCSWMA showed FOX43 unveiled its comprehensive emissions control system, which is used to monitor, store and limit the release of toxins.

“When it comes to people’s concerns, what are the environmental impacts? Is it safe? There are strict regulations that we believe that this is a safe level and that you must stay at this level or lower. (These levels) are monitored around the clock. “

FOX43 Reveals has contacted the State Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), which is the primary regulator for LCSWMA’s Waste-to-Energy Facility. Every plant must receive a state operating license from the DEP, which sets emission limit values. These limits vary for individual facilities depending on a number of factors, e.g. B. the time of their establishment.

FOX43 Reveals received LCSWMA state operating approval for its waste-to-energy facility and compared it to the facility’s latest report on air emissions. The tests took place between March 25 and April 4, 2019 and the report shows that the facility meets its approval levels. You can see the DEP Air Quality Bureau’s air emissions reports by clicking here.

According to records from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, LCSWMA’s WTE facility reduced greenhouse gas emissions to 18 million garbage bags in 2018. On the other hand, it emitted as much carbon dioxide as almost 92,000 cars. Environmentalists believe that the solution for a sustainable community isn’t about how we clean up the garbage – it’s about how we make it.

“Toxins in products, toxins come out,” said Dawson. “They come out either through landfill leaching or by burning these things. What we want to do is create things that are initially non-toxic and that can dissolve into things that fuel plant growth that allow animals to close them eat, and they are safe and healthy. “

