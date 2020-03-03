foxboro-usually-takes-out-previous-rochester-in-division-two-ladies-event

TAUNTON — It is been Foxboro’s calling card through its most new postseason good results.

And the Warriors are applying their relentless defense to fuel a different deep operate in the condition event.

The defensive tension from next-seeded Foxboro was far too a great deal for No. 3 Old Rochester Monday, as the Warriors compelled 26 turnovers en route to a 46-29 earn in the Division 2 South semifinals at the Rabouin Area House.

“It’s usually been our relying variable for positive,” reported Foxboro senior captain Abby Hassman as the Warriors (21-2) progress to their 3rd sectional remaining in 4 several years. “We’ve constantly had a sturdy defensive workforce and that is actually carried us by way of.”

Foxboro led wire-to-wire as it held ORR (20-four) to just 3 first-quarter points and soon after slipping into a 13-3 hole, the Bulldogs under no circumstances acquired in two possessions the rest of the way.

A crucial nine-1 operate midway as a result of the 3rd quarter from the Warriors manufactured that achievable as Shakirah Ketant, who posted 13 factors and 10 rebounds, netted 5 of the factors in the spurt and Jordyn Collins scored off a steal to open up a 32-17 gain.

Katelyn Mollica place the finishing touches on the gain by scoring eight of her 12 details in the fourth quarter.

“It doesn’t issue how very or not quite it is, it is just a matter of finding to the subsequent activity,” claimed Foxboro coach Lisa Downs.

For Bob Hohne, the loss places an close to a 42-year run at the helm of the Bulldogs, in which he amassed 652 wins, as directors are forcing the longtime mentor to phase down.

“I definitely imagine it’s a absence of courtesy, shame that they’re throwing us out, my total personnel,” Hohne stated. “I really don’t know what more they want us to do.”…