Foxconn and other Chinese factories are introducing strict measures to prevent another outbreak

Foxconn and other Chinese factories have put in place strict measures to prevent another virus outbreak in the country, according to a hands-on review shared by The Washington Post today.

The pages of the Foxconn Employee Rules Manual must be followed. Image from The Washington Post.

Apple’s iPhone supplier, for example, Foxconn, for example, has organized 20-person workers who cling to each other around the clock to monitor health. “The same group of workers work, travel, live and eat together to ensure that workers’ personal routes can be fully tracked, ”reads the Zhengzhou government notice where Foxconn is located.

A Foxconn employee told The Washington Post that workers are given face masks and their temperatures are monitored regularly, and there are infrared cameras that monitor people on fire when they walk. Foxconn said it will also perform nucleic acid tests and chest x-rays as needed and make 10 million surgical masks for employees.

At lunchtime, Foxconn employees eat at coffee tables separated by tall dividers. The cafe’s sessions still have QR codes that employees can scan, so Foxconn has a record of who sat and ate at a meal. In the bedrooms where they sleep, workers leave their coats and bags in a designated area for disinfection.

Foxconn and other Apple factories were closed in much of February due to the outbreak, which has largely been resolved in China. China obliges employers to monitor temperature and provide face masks to employees and submit daily reports on workers ’health. Many businesses in the U.S. may need to take similar steps if home orders occur across the country.

Other Chinese companies have taken similar measures, including preventing employees from leaving factories and, in some cases, going home, with further details in The Washington Post’s full report.

