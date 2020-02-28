Filling in as host for Lou Dobbs Thursday evening on Fox Enterprise, Gregg Jarrett went on a rant bashing the Department of ustice.

No, that is not a typo — at least not if Jarrett is running the spell test.

Enable us describe.

Jarrett, alongside with his guest — former Rep. Jason Chaffetz — experienced some harsh criticism for people these as previous FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe (who, it was just declared, is no extended under legal investigation) and former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith (who is alleged to have falsified Carter Page’s FISA warrant).

“I guess you he’s going to skate way too,” Jarrett said of Clinesmith. “It’s my prediction. Which is how it’s heading at the DOJ these days.”

And then, chock total of self-assurance, Jarrett seemed direct to digicam and claimed, with gravity:

“There is no ‘J’ in justice.”

Um … what?

“There is no ‘J’ in justice.”

The level of Jarrett’s remark to begin with escaped us — offered, of system, that there is so thoroughly a J in justice. But following kicking it all around for a little bit, we consider Jarrett was hoping to say that there’s no lengthier justice in the DOJ — which is to say the line he was possible heading for was “there is no J in the DOJ.”

Nonetheless, we’re naturally going to have a very little lighthearted enjoyment with the mistake — just as we would if it ended up manufactured by a character on any important cable information community.

Right after all, you know what they say: Ustice is blind.

Look at previously mentioned, through Fox Business.