[Fox’s Howard Kurtz: ‘Chris Matthews Should really Apologize to Bernie Sanders’]

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz claimed MSNBC’s Chris Matthews owes Bernie Sanders an apology for connecting the senator’s Nevada caucus victory to Nazi Germany’s invasion of France.

Kurtz joined Dana Perino on Monday to react to Matthews and other folks on MSNBC who experienced big responses to how Sanders recognized his frontrunner position in excess of the weekend. Kurtz began by stating persons need to “stay away” from Nazi analogies, and that Matthews’ remarks have been “particularly tone deaf” considering that Sanders had family members members who died in the Holocaust.

“Chris Matthews should really apologize to Bernie Sanders,” Kurtz claimed. “I do not know what he’s ready for, MSNBC should really disavow the remarks, and what horrible factor did Sanders do to warrant this analogy? He clobbered most people else good and square.”

From there, Kurtz turned his interest to the the latest studies about how the Sanders campaign objected to MSNBC’s coverage, calling it unfair and saying they have a disdainful perspective to the senator’s foundation.

“You would think that Bernie Sanders and MSNBC with all its liberal hosts and commentators would be a relationship made in political heaven,” Kurtz stated. “It’s fine if you want to just take him on on policy, or his heart attack, or something else, but continue to be away from German tanks rolling into Paris in 1940.

Kurtz went on to say that several in the media have “completely miscalculated” Sanders’ odds of successful.

Observe previously mentioned, by way of Fox Information.