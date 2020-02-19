[Fox’s Melissa Francis Rips Blagojevich for Gushing About Trump Restoring His ‘Stolen’ Independence: ‘Tough to Stomach’]

Fox News’ Melissa Francis was not notably impressed by reviews from previous Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich after his prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump.

Outnumbered took dwell protection of Blagojevich on Wednesday as he gave a press conference in Chicago to thank the president, pronounce himself a “Trumpocrat,” and salute the president’s affect on felony justice reform. When Fox pulled away from Blagojevich’s remarks, Francis mentioned that he was “expressing contrition not so a lot, but alternatively, waxing poetic.”

“I really do not know, that was challenging to swallow,” Francis ongoing. “He said his freedom was stolen from him, which is a tiny difficult when you listen to the tapes and the calls. The a single issue he did say there that rang legitimate was that this does not aid President Trump’s politics.”

Richard Fowler, the #OneLuckyGuy of the working day, expressed very similar doubt that Trump would want Blagojevich to be the “spokesperson” for the Very first Action Act.

“Not a whole lot of contrition there,” Francis jumped back in. “You were being quoting from the tapes of Blago and as an alternative he’s sitting down there talking about how he’s seeking out the window into the night time, recognizing that God is heading to produce him to his wife. I don’t know. That was kind of tricky to abdomen there.”

As a very little little bit of bonus information, Trump was apparently watching Outnumbered and he appreciated some remarks that have been available by commentator Lisa Boothe:

Rod Blagojevich did not offer the Senate seat. He served eight many years in prison, with numerous remaining. He paid a huge rate. Yet another Comey and gang deal! Thank you to @LisaMarieBoothe who really “gets” what’s going on! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

As for Francis, here’s how she recalled Blogjevich’s feedback on Twitter:

I fell off the couch all through that remark https://t.co/sCncPX1DeA — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) February 19, 2020

Watch previously mentioned, through Fox Information.