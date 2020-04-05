Fran Drescher calls the ‘The Nanny’ Virtual Table Cast Read Reunion as a ‘Gift’ for Fans

The cast of Nanny has prepared a pandemic time treat for loyal sitcom fans of the 90s, which was developed by its creators with the fans’ happy minds.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about reading the upcoming CBS series table, which would see the original stars of The Nanny regrouping above Zoom to reread the 1993 pilot episode, star Fran Drescher called the virtual reunion a “blessing” as well. as a “gift” for viewers all over the world.

“We do this fully for fans who have supported the show for decades,” Drescher said during a new interview, published Sunday. “We thought, ‘What gift is better than just gathering together from our living room with yours?'”

The reunion reading of the Nanny cast table will be available to watch online Monday at 9:00 in the morning. PST, owned by Sony Pictures YouTube page. Drescher – who co-created, co-produced and starred in recognized comedy – will repeat his role as a smart caretaker, who grew up with caregiver Queen Fran Fine with each member of the sitcom main cast.

According to a report from Variety, which broke the news of the virtual reunion on March 31, Drescher will join former screen partners Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor, Alex Sternin, Ann Hampton Callaway, DeeDee Rescher, Rachel Chagall and Jonathan Penner. This will be the first time the players have performed together since the last series of The Nanny in 1999.

“This is a blessing and keeps us all busy and active,” Drescher told the EW program on Monday, referred to as a “lifelong pandemic performance” in advertising on social media. “We feel like we are finishing something and are very excited to send this gift. It makes us feel very happy to meet each other. If the fans get a small portion of the experience we experienced, it is very valuable.”

Fran Drescher will appear with former stars in a virtual table that says “The Nanny” pilot on Monday, April 6.

Frazer Harrison / Getty

When Drescher hinted in a statement to Variety announcing that the Nanny table was read, arousing enthusiasm through the help of classic comics seemed to be one of the main objectives of the event. In the midst of a global health crisis and the widespread isolation directives that accompanied it, he said the idea was understood as a “way out” during “hard times” by himself and fellow serial creator Peter Marc Jacobson,

“Laughter is the best medicine!” His statement began, furthermore saying that the reunion of The Nanny’s cast would be “a lifelong pandemic of performance for our fans all over the world who are currently stressed in isolation and can use a real boss!” In closing, Drescher noted: “It really has given each of us a lift and we hope that for you too.”

In addition to reading the table on Monday, Drescher is in the process of developing the musical adaptation of The Nanny for Broadway, several outlets reported in January.