Fran Drescher hopes that the new sitcom “Indebted” will make her parents happy

NEW YORK, February 6 (UPI) – The nanny icon Fran Drescher may be 62, but she still wants to please her parents.

“In the last series I made, my parents kept complaining that their friends couldn’t find the station and anyone could find NBC,” Drescher said recently to UPI in New York, comparing their canceled TV country comedy Happily divorced to their new NBC sitcom indebted,

“My parents – God bless them – are still alive and well and they are so excited that I go back to television. They tell me: ‘Everyone loves you!’ They cannot go to Publix without someone saying: “When will your daughter be on TV again?” You are very excited and I want you to have zhuzh one last time. “

Put on premiere Thursday indebted follows the financially stricken boomers Debbie and Stew (Drescher and Steven Weber), who move in with their millennial son Dave (Adam Pally), his wife Rebecca (Abby Elliott) and their children.

“I don’t know if it was the premise of the show that attracted me. You wrote the script in every way because it was a Fran Drescher type, so I started to be flattered. So that’s it always a good start, “laughed drescher.

“I was just ready to go back to TV and was about to hold meetings for an idea I had created. This is usually the way for me, but it was more advanced. It was at Sony, which is my parent (production company . ”

The chemistry between Drescher and her co-stars was immediately obvious, another sign that she should take the job.

“It all came together very well. I love the people. If there was a rotten apple in it, I probably would have stopped. It’s too late in the game to have any problems,” she said.

Even though she has been successful for decades, Drescher still finds it easy to remember what it was like to fight financially like her indebted Character.

“My father worked two jobs when he was young. You will never forget that, and I was poor and rich and I know how to be happy in both worlds,” said Drescher.

“If I didn’t want to work anymore, I would have no problem shrinking and living from everything that was left to my last breath. I can live small and live well and be happy and grateful. I am still.” I don’t have to impress anyone. “

Saturday night live Alaun Elliott – the real daughter of Schitt’s Creek Actor Chris Elliott – said she was fascinated by the dynamism of the millennials versus the boomers indebted,

“There are a lot of things my parents don’t understand and I don’t understand about their generation, so we learn from each other and this show really highlights all of these differences,” said the 32-year-old actress.

The parents-in-law are invasive – they come in everyone’s business and don’t respect limits like a closed bedroom door – but Rebecca has a good side when her husband’s parents move into her house.

“It’s frustrating and difficult as it should be, but Rebecca likes it when they’re there. They’re built-in babysitters and extra hands,” said Elliott, stressing that it doesn’t really matter that Rebecca is involved in laws unlike their own parents, who unexpectedly creep into their daily lives.

“Dave is just as annoyed – sometimes more – than my character, the daughter-in-law,” she said.

Despite the inconvenience associated with the sudden merging of households, all members of the family are warm people who love and get along, said Pally.

“The question is never about ‘when will this end?’ They all enjoy it. It’s just a lot, “said the 37-year-old actor, who is known for his roles in The Mindy project and Happy endings,

“Imagine what it is like to have your parents in your room every day. Imagine the little things you are used to are not used to Fran Drescher. (Linda and Stew) only affect them best intentions. That’s the nice thing about showing. It’s never cruel. “

The show was contemporary, but not political, he added.

“We want everyone to enjoy whether we agree with your views or not. I’m a liberal Hollywood elite, so of course I have my own views,” he giggled. “But I respect everyone’s views and wanted to do a show that is about everyone’s family and not about division,” the Americans learn when discussing politics or culture.

Show creator Dan Levy said indebted Viewers will appreciate how accurately and amusingly the show reflects real life problems and relationships.

“I think we are in this position because a lot of baby boomers started making money in the 1980s and 1990s and they lived their lives,” said Levy.

“They weren’t thinking about long-term health care, about future retirement. I just don’t think that was something in their heads, while many millennials are thinking about savings and are more nervous and paranoid. My parents lived in the 1980s, pulled me in the 80s, bought some leather jackets and asked me, “We’ll find out!” And now there’s a show about it. “

indebted will air on NBC on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.