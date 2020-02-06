Fran Drescher hopes to profit from new NBC comedy “Endetted”

PASADENA, Calif. (KGET) – A pair of two Golden Globe winners returns to television Thursday night as former “Nanny” star Fran Drescher stars in the new NBC comedy “Debt”. Later that evening, Edie Falco, who starred in “The Sopranos” and “Nurse Jackie”, starred in the new CBS crime drama “Tommy”.

“Indebted” examines what happens when young parents Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) are ready to get back on track after spending years dealing with diapers and sleepless nights. The diaper days are over but there will be more sleepless nights as Dave’s parents (Fran Drescher, Steven Weber) show up unexpectedly. Worse still, they are broke and need a place to stay.

These boomerang parents are not very good with the limits and the question of who is a parent which quickly becomes the big question.

It’s been 26 years since Drescher appeared in “The Nanny” and she had a short-lived series in “Happily Divorced” which borrowed generously from her life. Returning to a comic network situation was not a problem for Drescher.

“It’s the same machine, and I’m very used to it. It just happens to be a wonderful group of people, and it lifts me up in a way that makes me very thankful to be with this company, so it’s fun. It’s exciting, ”says Drescher. “Physically, it becomes a little more difficult, I think, for me. But I don’t need to have a life outside of work, so I go home, lie down with my dog, and that’s it. “

The task for Drescher and the other actors is to find a way to keep broken parents still sympathetic despite their ongoing lovemaking which makes their situation worse. Drescher points out that thanks to the first 13 episodes commissioned by NBC, his character becomes more grounded.

Once the financial problems have been resolved in the first game, the show will settle into real problems faced by families who have to manage situations like these.

“I think, as with all new sitcoms, he has to find his voice. It has to land somewhere. Sometimes the pilot turns a little wider because he tries, in 22 minutes, to explain everything and get to know all the characters and make you laugh and make you want to come back for week 2, so it’s always a challenge, ”explains Drescher. “I think he’s probably a better pilot than a lot of pilots, but in all fairness to the series, I think that over the next 13 episodes, he will land and become a little more connected and a little more grounded, and while we also merge as a family.

“I think it is there and will only continue in this direction, as it is a legitimate concern. Keeping characters sympathetic even when they put themselves in their own way is a sharp edge, and the writing should be very careful to adapt to that. “

Falco will treat a completely different type of character when launching “Tommy”. She plays a former high-ranking officer from the New York Police Department who becomes the first female police chief in Los Angeles. Abigail “Tommy” Thomas brings his New York approach that includes an unhindered honesty and hardball tactic to prevent social, political and national security issues from hampering effective law enforcement in Southland.

The role is the first for Falco where she arrives to play the person in charge and not someone who must answer to a killer husband or to a doctor of control. Although the character is the best person, Falco has made no changes to his approach to the game.

“It’s joyful, in a way, I have to say, because, I mean, who doesn’t want to play a complicated character? And I was lucky to have really complicated ones. “Tommy’s not, but we focus less on that than on the fact that she has a very solid moral compass,” says Falco. “I think she really wants to do the right thing. She really wants to do his job and do it well.

“She feels like she wants to serve the people she works for. It’s easier said than done, because there are so many variables and so on. I won’t go too far, but in the time we live now, having someone at the helm who is truly guided by something bigger than them is a huge relief. “

The last two series of Falco were filmed in New York and that made it easier for her because she was close to her home. “Tommy” takes place in Los Angeles but will be filmed in New York. Falco laughs and says that the production company has a truck loaded with palm trees that they unload when they turn in place to create the West Coast look.

The two new shows start Thursday with “Endetted” at 9:30 p.m. on NBC and “Tommy” at 10 p.m. on CBS.