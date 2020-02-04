Fran Drescher remembers Donald Trump’s request during his guest appearance on The Nanny

Fran Drescher is not afraid of Donald Trump!

The 63-year-old actress pondered the time when today’s US president appeared in her hit sitcom The Nanny in 1993.

Drescher told Seth Meyers the anecdote about Late Night and remembered how Trump was ready to make a guest appearance with a rich friend of Charles Shaughnessy’s character Mr. Sheffield.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Fran Drescher of “Indebted” attends the NBC Midseason New York press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel New York on January 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images) (Getty)

“I was in this scene,” said Drescher to Seth Meyers, “and I said to the two:” You millionaires are all the same. ”

“And Peter (Jacobson), now my gay ex-husband, got a message from his assistant, Donald Trump’s assistant, saying, ‘Mr. Trump is not a millionaire. He is a billionaire and we want you to change the script. “

However, Drescher was not convinced that changing the line was a good idea: “I thought it seemed too expensive because I know Fran would have called anyone who was rich a millionaire,” added them added.

“But saying billionaire seems to be a special choice. So we asked him if it would be okay if we wrote Zillionaire. And he said that was fine.”

Fran Drescher and Donald Trump. (Imdb)

The nanny, which ran six seasons and ended in 1999, is restarted. With the announcement, the story is transformed into a stage musical.

Drescher works with her former husband and Rachel Bloom from Crazy Ex Girlfriend to bring them to life.

connected

“No one is busy yet,” Drescher and Jacobson told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are planning, but we are confident of finding a fabulous actress who is funny, charming, and has a great voice.”

Fran Drescher at The Nanny. (Getty)

But Drescher has no intention of returning to its iconic role.

“Of course I would do it myself,” added the actress. “But we would have to change the title to” The Grandma “.”

Drescher is now starring in Indebted, playing a grandmother who moves in with her adult children after her husband went bankrupt.

90s TV meeting: 90210, Baywatch, Friends and more!