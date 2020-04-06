CBS via Getty Images

When Flushing’s glamorous girl was kicked out of the groom’s shop, she landed on a Sheffield parcel — and immediately into the hearts of the audience.

For six seasons, The Nanny has been following the hard-talking, beloved cheetah of Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) because of him, try out the kids of rich Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy). Of course, the sitcom also includes a mixed Jewish mother (plus, Grandma Yetta), a mocking butler and a love story that should be waiting. And while the cast returns to its final stage in 1999, the show remains a cult favorite of all time.

And now, more than two decades later, Fran and Maxwell are most certainly still thriving, at least according to Drescher. After serving in L.A., he predicted they would move back to Manhattan and their brood would now have their own family. “I think Fran will be involved in a fashion blog for what looks like a million dollars on the budget,” Drescher told E! News. “Or maybe he might be involved in local politics. He always has a voice for the less fortunate, for the union workers.”

Unfortunately, not all relationships are enjoyed. Case in point: Enemies-turned-lovers C.C. Babcock and Niles butler (played by Lauren Lane and Daniel Davis) is “not at all” together, insists Drescher. “We think that’s a mistake.”

Thankfully, fans no longer have to guess what the real actors are until today. With the help of the creator and ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, Drescher has assembled the entire gang — including Renee Taylor, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima and Rachel Chagall-For a virtual performance, the pilot episode of the sitcom, now available on YouTube.

“Peter thinks of it as a good gesture, as a gift, something to lift the enthusiasm of our fans around the world,” multi-hyphenate explained. “We want to show our gratitude for their loyalty and give them something new to look forward to that makes you feel light. Laughter is the best remedy.”

“We are very pleased and pleased that we have the opportunity to do this,” Drescher added. “And we had a great time shooting it so I think if our fans had a good half-time to watch it, it would be a great experience.”

But wait, there’s more to the kvell. With Jacobson and Girlfriend Ex Crazy Rachel Bloom, Drescher adapted his beloved series to Broadway music.

“We created the little world at The Nanny because it was the little box you were watching,” said the Cancer Foundation’s advisory board president Schmancer. “But on Broadway, we will have choruses, big dance numbers and live in the city of Flushing. The house has staff: maid, maid and cook, it will be amazing.”

Production can lead to something bigger: a small screen reboot. “Peter came up with the brilliant idea that Fran and Max moved to New York because he missed Broadway and, for lack of a better idea, Fran said, ‘Why don’t you show us a show?'” Said the actor E !. “And then the whole first season will be about him doing a real show on Broadway.”

Until then, viewers can get their explanation of Fran-Drescher, but she always gets a little Fine in it — on NBC’s new comedy that is indebted. “We showed grandparents in a non-parent sitcom, annoying parents,” the 62-year-old said. “We are very young, young, in love, active sexually and deeply in love with our children and grandchildren,” he said.

It’s on NBC Thursday night at 9:30 am. ET. Watch it here.

