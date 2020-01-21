Fran O’Sullivan: Can Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson be a dream team?

COMMENT

Should Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson dare to present themselves as the “Lange and Douglas” of their political generation and risk the wrath of Winston Peters by strengthening their power base before the general elections?

Ardern has already proven himself as a gifted political communicator: in touch with the aspirations of his “adjacent youth” cohort – even if his government has not yet delivered on its promises. Hope springs eternally – especially with housing.

Internationally, it cemented enormous brand value following the Christchurch terrorist attack; and also for New Zealand.

But to ensure that the Labor party has a convincing argument to present to voters in this year’s election, Robertson must assert himself as Ardern Field Marshal, not only lay out the details of a coherent economic program ( and with it the micropolitics that are part of it). but also by ensuring that enough points are issued at election time to guarantee Labor another opportunity to “finish the trip”.

Right now, everything seems decidedly flaky when it comes to the important delivery of signing government policies where polite execution has been lacking in action – particularly with housing.

Upon taking office, Ardern condemned capitalism as a “blatant failure”, pledging to raise the minimum wage, enshrine child poverty reduction targets in law, and build thousands of affordable housing.

Peters made capitalism ring “must find its responsible – its human face. This perception influenced our negotiations.”

This responsibility did not extend to the introduction of a capital gains tax.

Indeed, capitalism remains at the box office.

For Ardern and Robertson, asserting oneself as the key duo at the head of the coalition government involves risks.

Up to this point, Robertson has tended to play in the background, to the point where, in September 2018, I wrote that Peters and Ardern were in danger of moving to a position as co-prime minister except the name: “It will not be formally described But the New Zealand Prime Minister – who is officially Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs – shows that he is ready to go against Ardern if it announces policies that are not already announced in the Speech from the Throne or that are not included in the coalition and support agreements that Labor signed after last year’s election. “

This turned out to be the case, as Peters obtained many political concessions over the next 16 months.

New Zealand first is now viewed by many in the New Zealand senior business community as a pragmatic influence on its main Coalition partner, using its leverage to change policies which the community says commercial, would bite too hard into their fortune by linking them to administrative formalities and reweighting of the balance between capital and work compared to work. Similar feelings are reflected in the rural community.

Winston Peters of New Zealand First, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and James Shaw of the Green Party all smile after Coalition talks in 2017.

Robertson has gradually increased his profile over the past six months. But notably, it also increased its reach by realizing that finance ministers have real power to control the coin.

On December 11, Robertson announced that the government would allocate an additional $ 12 billion over the next five years for infrastructure. Some $ 6.8 billion would be spent on new transportation infrastructure. Among the others, some $ 300 million would go to regional investment opportunities and $ 200 million to decarbonize public goods.

Robertson returned early to work on the details.

The finance minister will likely have to share the spotlight with other ministers (including leaders of the Greens and NZ First) when he is released.

Ardern and Robertson wanting to speed up the pace, it should be very soon.

But ensuring delivery must stop with Robertson.

As for Ardern, it entered the political arena of New Zealand by joining last Saturday’s Chinese New Year celebrations in Auckland to usher in the year of the rat.

Photographed side by side with Ambassador Wu Xi – both resplendent in red – Ardern then joked on Facebook, once again showing her total inability to look at the right camera.

The Chinese constituency is extremely important for Labor and nationals.

Simon Bridges of the National spoke. Others, including the botany party candidate and former Air New Zealand CEO Chris Luxon, were also among the many politicians present that day.

