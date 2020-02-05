Fran O’Sullivan: NZ May Lead Region While Coronavirus Tests Are Linked

COMMENT:

New Zealand faces a huge challenge as it prepares to host Apec in November 2021 at a time when 21 regional economies are still recovering from the impact of economic contagion fueled by coronaviruses.

They will look to that country for leadership as the 21 Apec member countries – which range from China and the United States to other heavyweights like Japan, Russia, South Korea, Mexico , Canada and Australia – will weigh the real value, but also some unfortunate risks due to the level of economic interdependence that we currently enjoy in our rapidly growing region.

This will have to go far beyond implementing the mantra of “inclusive growth”, which remains central if the leaders of Apec want to ensure that their people will support trade liberalization in the future and will not train walls against economic integration.

The events of the past two weeks – and more to come – where China has both “self-isolated” from its country while fighting the coronavirus (and to some extent has also been isolated) throw relief questions about global resilience and the degree of redundancy that needs to be built into global supply chains to cover what happens when or if China suddenly stops producing the equipment that American companies need for their products .

These issues should be at the forefront when NZ welcomes Apec in 2021.

Since the global financial crisis – where a form of American-style capitalism has immobilized credit markets (and High Street has bailed out Wall Street) – there has been increasing economic dependence on China. China’s internal recovery efforts have kept its economy buoyant – and by implication ours and the rest. And there have been a lot of positive things to that.

For me, it’s as if we had experienced the first salvos of the film Contagion in real life. But the reality is an economic cardiac arrest.

It’s not quite the captivating film of the same name (who hasn’t had the flow of similar blockblusters?). Or Netflix’s Pandemic series – which I ran through Houston Airport a fortnight ago while waiting to fly to Washington DC.

“Contagion 2020” is much more complex and infinitely more dangerous.

It immediately gave rise to a possible global pandemic. But it also revived an economic contagion like we have not known since the monetary crisis of East Asia which disturbed the success of the economies of the “Asian tiger” and, with it, the fortune of other Asia-Pacific economies as the ramifications spread. It is both frightening and terrible.

In 1997 – as now – New Zealand was preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting which took place in 1990 just before the New Zealand general elections. It was a moment of pride for a small country that has done an admirable job.

Not only were we competent hosts. But – because of the skillful diplomacy led by former National Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley – the leaders of the East Asian majors have come. Not only their political leaders, but also the heads of companies who still assembled the fortune of their company after a period of punishment. Tensions between the United States and what they called the “buddy capitalists” of Asia have been eased.

As Paul Kelly wrote in the Australian this week, “large parts of the world’s largest growing economy are closing.

“Uncertainty and panic are on the way. Three problems merge into a dangerous domino effect: the spread of the virus, the economic closings in China to stop the escalation of the infection and the impact of transmission on the markets. finance, investment, tourism and education. “

New Zealand has this in common with Australia – but we also have a major impact due to our degree of market dependence on food exports.

New Zealand and China have together – and achieved – heroic goals for bilateral trade and investment.

But the process of economic integration within Asia-Pacific, in particular, over the past two decades means that China’s problems have become ours.

The worst scenario would be for China to transform its “self-insulating” fortress into a self-destructive economic fortress.

It’s time for fresh buds and warmer hearts. And a smart strategy from our political leaders and diplomats as we strive to do our part in a common challenge.

