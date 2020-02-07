Fran O’Sullivan: Scenes from America by Donald Trump

COMMENT:

Renowned American investigative journalist Andrea Bernstein went straight to the point: “The cycle of consequences has been broken”.

On a cold night at the Politics and Prose bookstore in Washington DC, Bernstein was launching his book American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps and the Marriage of Money and Power, while the MP across the city Adam Schiff closed the Democrats’ case against President Trump in his impeachment trial.

It was already evident that Trump’s unique confluence of money and power, combined with an extraordinary political chutzpah, had ensured that his presidency would remain unassailable.

Some Republican insiders with whom I spoke to Washington have said privately that the President has crossed a line on foreign interference, but only one – the former presidential candidate and Utah Senator Mitt Romney – voted to condemn him for abuse of power.

In many ways, it reminded me of the similar feelings that senior politicians and businesspeople expressed in private when former New Zealand Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Sir Robert Muldoon was at the top of his powers – but they hesitated to publicly challenge a political giant who had consolidated enormous power.

On the same day, I went downstairs to watch the 2020 Walk for Life, watching the National Mall from a distance while Trump told tens of thousands of pro-lifers that “unborn children have never had a defender so strong at the White House. “

It was the first time that a sitting president addressed the anti-abortion rally in person.

Anti-abortion activists march in front of the United States Supreme Court during the 2020 March for Life in Washington. Photo / AP

The Knights of Columbus – a Catholic fraternal organization that provided marshals for the parade – told me that Trump had done almost everything the pro-life asked him to do. “He’s going to get a big Christian vote,” said Steve Ogilvee. He has always been pro-life.

“He does what he says. Everything he campaigned on, he followed. If I could get rid of him by tweeting …”

Ben Bailey, president of a Knights chapter, added that Trump was too tough on immigration. “I am an anchor baby, my mother came here for school and got her green card because she had me here.

“We are all immigrants. He should develop some kind of proposal where they could have a path to citizenship.”

That said, the two men voted for Trump in 2016 and will be raising money for his 2020 campaign. It’s the power of one problem.

Trump has issued an executive order to freeze federal funds for groups advocating abortion and cut funding for Planned Parenthood.

But it is the Conservative appointments of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court that encourage Ogilvee and Bailey to oppose making abortion more freely available.

The battle lines are drawn in a generational way during this year’s presidential election.

Some participants in the walk said that many young women – who have seen ultrasound scans of themselves as babies – have sharpened their senses about it.

But this particular question is polarized.

In the 2018 General Social Survey, a record 49% of Americans said that a woman should be able to have an abortion if she wanted it for some reason. Young adults are the most pro-choice group, with 54% support.

The day after Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, I watched the women’s march. Those women who simply view Trump as misogynistic at best will not have changed their minds.

This polarization is fertile ground for the change of generation.

Pete Buttigieg, who is fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination, built his campaign exactly on these bases. At 38, he is by far the youngest candidate for the presidential election.

Gay – married – and a former naval intelligence officer, he has raw charisma and a whip in an intelligent way that presents a real choice for established male candidates: Senators Bernie Sanders, 78, and Joe Biden, 77.

Buttigieg claims that he would be a bridge to a new era in American politics.

Trump will be a serious candidate for re-election.

It has become de rigueur for many in the Washington Beltway to apologize for Trump’s excesses.

But this week’s latest Gallup poll showed its approval rate had risen to 49% – the highest in this poll since its inception. More Americans approved (53 percent) than disapproved (45 percent) of the US military action that wiped out Iranian general Qassem Suleimani.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Photo / AP

Gallup reports that Americans’ confidence in the economy is higher than at any time in the past two decades. Similarly, national satisfaction is the highest in almost 15 years.

Importantly, 63% of Americans now approve of the way Trump manages the economy, up six points from the reading in November. It is the highest economic approval rating, not only for Trump, but for any president since George W. Bush received a stratospheric job approval rating in the first months after the terrorist attacks. September 11, 2001.

Gallup argues that if the increase in Trump’s approval rating and the image of the Republican Party are caused by a backlash against dismissal, the strong economy or other factors may become clearer in the near future. “If it is primarily based on impeachment, its approval rating could quickly return to pre-indictment levels, as was the case with Clinton.”

Within two months of his acquittal in February 1999, Clinton’s approval rating returned to where it was before his indictment, as did the Democratic Party’s advantage in identifying and bent on the party.

“If Trump’s higher approval rating is motivated by Americans who credit him for improving the economy, his support could increase over the year, as was the case for Ronald Reagan in 1984, Clinton in 1996 and Barack Obama in 2012. All of these recent presidents have served during periods of sustained economic improvement and have been re-elected with job approval rates over 50%.

On my last night in Washington, I went to the Washington auto show.

Cadillac and Maserati presented their full range. There have been tremendous developments with electric vehicles and hydrogen vehicles.

Young urban African American children tried themselves behind the wheels of incredibly huge SUVs (US $ 55,000 and more).

Nobody cared about Trump’s weaknesses. Just a saving on the buzz.

