France will postpone payment requirements for its newly levied digital services tax, which targets large technology companies like Facebook and Google, due to a dispute with the United States over the problem, Reuters reports.

Payments were due in April, and Washington has dealt with the tax, which is unfair and discriminatory for the United States.

US officials threatened to drop tariffs on some French goods for tax purposes.

“We suggest taking our time and showing our goodwill to postpone the remaining payments until December,” said a French source for the news organization.

France will take the time to facilitate major negotiations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and to reformulate international tax laws.

In other French news, the Christmas shopping season in France was not as lucrative as it could have been. The transport workers in Paris were in the middle of the strike and made it difficult for business owners to operate over the holidays. This is the continued backlash against the country’s pension reform, which is being pushed by President Emmanuel Macron.

The problem has been on the rise since last fall.

Clothing store owner Emile Sebbag said he didn’t know how to make ends meet. Sebbag said the start of the winter sales season on January 8 is unlikely to make up for the loss in sales.

Sebbag also said that the Christmas shopping season was so badly attended that he only did about half of what he expected during the season. The business, he said, was “hell since December”.

One of Sebbag’s two shops is heavily dependent on commuters, as it is located in the basement of the Les Halles shopping center near a local train and subway terminal. The strikes make it increasingly difficult for people to get around the city.

