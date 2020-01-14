France agrees to send more troops to West Africa to combat terrorism

January 14 (UPI) – French President Emmanuel Macron agreed at a summit with leaders of West and Central African nations to send hundreds more troops to intensify the region’s fight against Islamic terrorism.

At a summit in Pau in southwestern France on Monday, Macron and the heads of government of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger reaffirmed their commitment to combating extremism in the Sahel region, a semi-arid belt spanning a width of 2,400 Miles spanned the continent, they said in a joint statement.

Macron also agreed to deploy 220 additional combat troops to reinforce Operation Barkhane, France’s largest counter-terrorism overseas mission in the region, which has seen an increase in violence in recent years.

On Thursday, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, head of the United States’ Office for West Africa and the Sahel, told the United States Security Council that the region was exposed to “relentless” terrorist attacks.

In 2019, more than 4,000 people were killed in West Africa and the Sahel, compared to 770 three years ago.

The same day Chambas delivered his speech, 89 Nigerian soldiers were killed in an attack on an army outpost.

On Monday, the six heads of state and government also agreed on a new framework called “Coalition for the Sahel Zone”, which is based on the principles of combating terrorism, strengthening the military capacities of the countries in the region and strengthening state and administrative services such as crime and Security forces based judicial chains to strengthen the rule of law.

Regarding terrorism, the nations agreed to fight militant groups and concentrate their efforts on the three-country region of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Macron had previously called the summit and threatened to withdraw its 4,500 troops from the region while sentiment against France grew in the former African colonies.

“I can’t have French troops on the ground in the Sahel if there is any ambiguity about an anti-French movement and sometimes comments from politicians and ministers,” the New York Times reported in the UK in early December.

On Monday, the heads “expressed the desire to continue France’s military engagement in the Sahel and called for a strengthening of its international presence,” the joint statement said.

They also “expressed their gratitude for the crucial support from the United States and expressed the desire for continuity.”

The call comes because the United States has considered withdrawing troops from West Africa, if not completely.

Macron said he would ask President Donald Trump to deploy his troops.

“If the Americans decide to leave Africa, it would be very bad news for us,” he said.

In a tweet announcing his commitment to troops, Macron encouraged others to do the same.

“All partner countries wishing to do so are welcome,” he said.