France avoids strict discrimination by age at the exit lock

France is trying to avoid setting different policies for older people and other forms of discrimination once the government begins to remove coronavirus confirmation measures, the French President’s office said.

France’s lock-up to combat the outbreak, as in Spain, Italy and many other European countries includes restrictions on store openings and people’s movements, will remain in place until May 11, President Emmanuel Macron said earlier.

After that, schools and shops are set to reopen, though it’s unclear at what speed France will allow certain businesses such as hotels or cafes to be restarted, and if it plans to raise recommendations. to confining the house for everyone at once.

Macron’s latest announcements have caused backlash in recent days, after he said Monday that older people, considered vulnerable to the deadly virus, will be asked to stay home longer .

Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, chair of the scientific council advising the government on the epidemic, sparked debate after he suggested that incarceration should continue for people 65 to 70 years old.

“The President has been following the growing debate on the situation for senior citizens after May 11,” the Elysee palace said in comments sent to Reuters on Saturday.

“He does not want to have any discrimination against citizens after May 11 in the context of a gradual removal of detention measures, and to appeal to individual human responsibility.”

The government is likely to recommend that some people should stay home for their own protection, however.

“We will ask the most vulnerable, the elderly, the severely disabled, and those suffering from chronic illnesses, to remain confined even on May 11, even for the first time,” Macron said on his television on television on April 13 “I know this is a major constraint … But we will try to follow it to protect you, it’s in your interest.”

France's death toll from coronavirus infections was close to 19,000 on Friday, but most data provided further indications that the spread of the disease has slowed after a month-long national lockout.