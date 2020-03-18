France bans travel ban from UK if Britain fails to reach blocking country

The French Prime Minister warned that if the United Kingdom does not take stricter measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the British will be barred from traveling to France.

On Tuesday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe accused the United Kingdom of falling behind its European counterparts in containing the coronavirus pandemic, warning that France could be forced to restrict travel from Britain if Boris Johnson does not take similar measures. of lock.

“Everyone within the European Union must adopt consistent methods and processes for fighting the epidemic, such as in Italy, France and Spain,” Philippe told the Daily Mail.

“It is fair to say that if the neighboring states like the United Kingdom spend too much time to continue to avoid such containment measures, we would have difficulty accepting the British nationals to move freely to their own country and then come to our country,” first. The minister added.

Mr Phillipe’s warning came on the first day of a national blockade in France, in which he was told that citizens would remain in their homes for a fortnight.

In what has been described as “the most restrictive measures in force in Europe,” now members of the French public need to fill in a form justifying why they have left their homes.

Macron puts France on a 15-day blockade in the Coronavirus “Health War” https://t.co/XNeiMT9Qvi

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 17, 2020

The cities of France were deserted after the blockade entered into force. The country has seen more than 6,600 people infected with coronavirus, and 148 people died from the deadly disease.

France has limited the border crossings to other Schengen members without EU visas, but the British are still allowed in the country. France has also ordered restaurants, shops and cafés to be closed. The United Kingdom, meanwhile, has been advised to frequent pubs and other public places, but has refrained from ordering them to close.

The ban on traveling from the United Kingdom will have huge economic consequences, as millions of British people have professional ties to the country, which represents the largest group of foreign visitors in Paris.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab issued travel tips for the United Kingdom, urging citizens to avoid traveling to other countries for the next 30 days.

“UK travelers abroad are now facing general restrictions on international borders and blockades in several countries,” Raab told The Times.

“The (Foreign Office) will always take into account the safety and security of British nationals, so I immediately decided to advise British nationals against non-essential travel around the world for an initial period of 30 days. , of course, subject to its ongoing duration. review, “Raab added.

UK Government-scaled Coronavirus Response to 250,000 Academic Death Warnings https://t.co/JbPbuRWw1x

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 17, 2020

Follow Kurt on Twitter at @KurtZindulka