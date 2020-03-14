France Close Restaurants, cinemas, Retail not essential

(AP) – French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced that France will close all non-essential restaurants, cafes, cinemas and retail stores starting Sunday, to combat the rapid spread of the virus in the country.

He said grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and other utilities, including transport, will be able to stay open.

The French authorities have closed all schools, banned more than 100 meetings and advised people to limit their social lives. Philippe said those measures were “not well implemented.”

“We need to show everyone together more discipline,” he added.

Philippe confirmed that municipal elections across the country will be going as planned on Sunday, but with special measures to keep people at a safe distance and to clean up shared material.

Health officials said more than 4,500 cases were confirmed in France on Saturday, including 91 dead.

